Big Rugby World Cup news in Japan: the organisers have relented and are allowing spectators to bring their own food into stadiums after "sold out" signs began appearing at in-game outlets, including during the All Blacks v South Africa match at Yokohama Stadium.

The Herald can confirm spectators were not allowed to bring in any food for the opening match between hosts Japan and Russia at Tokyo Stadium because, having walked through a general entry point rather than a media one (a mistake I won't make again), a security woman politely said I could either eat the various packages bought

