From the land of the long white cloud to the land of the rising sun; it's warm here in Tokyo where the All Blacks are preparing for their opening game of the Rugby World Cup.

The temperatures are in the mid-to-high 20s but, once out of an air-conditioned hotel or subway train, the humidity hits like a hot, wet, blanket – even well after 7pm.

The All Blacks' match against the Springboks at Yokohama kicks off on Saturday at 6.45pm (9.45pm NZT), and the heat will undoubtedly be a factor. Steve Hansen's men have had a week's preparation in Kashiwa,

