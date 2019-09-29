Japan's shock World Cup win over Ireland in Shizuoka is not only good for the host nation and the tournament itself, it is more evidence that the All Blacks' plan to play an up-tempo game based on width and speed of thought and feet here is the right one.

It is more evidence to suggest, too, that the hours spent sweating under the hot sun on their training pitch in Beppu as the All Blacks prepare for Wednesday's match against Canada in nearby Oita, and the one four days later in Tokyo against Namibia, will be time well spent.

