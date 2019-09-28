Japan won't win the World Cup, but their Kiwi coach Jamie Joseph might.

The Shizuoka Shock has propelled the former test loose forward and drought-breaking Highlanders boss to the front of the All Black coaching queue.

Hosts Japan went into the tournament as the one team which might provide a bridge between rugby's underclass and the masters upstairs.

They roared over that bridge with brilliantly orchestrated gusto to embarrass the Irish whose feats under Joe Schmidt include three Six Nations titles, rising to No. 1 in the world, and toppling the All Blacks twice.

Years of dedicated planning by Joseph and his assistant Tony Brown – who will surely end up in the All Black set up somehow - led to the second greatest upset in World Cup history, behind Japan's defeat of South Africa in 2015.

While South Africa represent a greater trophy for the game Japanese hunters, this performance was more impressive than the Brighton Miracle.

Japan obliterated Ireland by far more than a seven point margin suggests, in what was a coaching masterclass. Japan didn't just beat one of the best teams in the world, they played like one.

Years of rugby plotting can go many ways.

Dejected Joey Carbery after he was forced to run up the white flag. Photo / Getty Images

In the northern hemisphere, it produces teams – such as the Irish mob in Shizuoka - which look every inch like they have been planned for years.

Fearing the worst, northern rugby coaches work to eliminate errors and poor field position, moulding and selecting players who adhere to a template the way Donald Trump glues himself to Twitter.

Only France at their most natural and the Welsh influence of the 1970s stand out as glorious, lengthy exceptions to this rule.

Ireland no doubt believed their powerful forwards would squash Japan, but once they were thwarted there was not even a variation on Plan A, let alone a Plan B.

Joseph and his assistant Brown engineered something absolutely glorious here. Even when they fell behind, Japan were un-afraid, uninhibited and physical.

When Joseph lines up for the All Black job he will have a natural advantage, because his long time comrade Brown is apparently everyone's favourite running mate.

No one needs to guess whether former All Blacks Joseph and Brown – who guided the Highlanders to their first and only Super Rugby title – will gel.

Japan's head coach Jamie Joseph, right, hugs captain Pieter Labuschagne after winning over Ireland during the Rugby World Cup Pool A game at Shizuoka Stadium. Photo / AP

The wonderful thing about Japan's 19 – 12 victory was the sheer energy on attack and defence, as they played with a fearless All Black-type glee. In comparison, Ireland shoveled the ball around like kids handing bricks to each other.

When Japan got the ball wide, Ireland were often caught short by their speed and angles. Back at the coal face, Japan forced two vital lineout turnovers and – quite incredibly – blew the Irish scrum apart on one occasion.

Men like hooker Shota Horie played as if their life depended on it, and yet the overall discipline was superb. It was contained fury.

The potential All Black coaching favourite was Schmidt who has turned Ireland into major players, but he is stepping back from the game after this tournament.

Outside chance Dave Rennie - of Chiefs fame - is ear marked for the Wallabies although Steve Tew's departure from the New Zealand Rugby helm might enhance the prospects of anyone not named Ian Foster.

The new favourite Scott Robertson has mounted a massive case for the All Black job through his success at the Crusaders, and Hansen's assistant Foster can't be discounted.

But Shizuoka confirmed that the combination of Joseph and Brown is something special.

Japan's head coach Jamie Joseph supervises a training session in Tokyo, Japan. Photo / AP

Kick it out

I hate bonus points - detest them. They are a falsehood, an anathema to great and genuine sporting contests. Rugby should outlaw this blight on the game.

Bonus points certainly have no place in rugby's World Cup. The tournament pools should be about winning and losing (and maybe even drawing), not extra points for irrelevant achievements.

Bonus points are a lolly scramble.

They are presumably designed to make the game more exciting. But the only thing that really works in that direction is increasing skill levels.

And a low scoring game in which no bonus points are issued can be just as exciting or gripping, and even more so, as a high scoring free-for-all.

Ireland's Joey Carbery took the sensible decision to kick for touch at the end of the game against Japan, accepting defeat rather than risking the loss of a bonus point while chasing a draw.

That Ireland lost by seven points rather than eight or more should have absolutely no bearing on the outcome of their pool. A loss is a loss, end of story.

Carbery's safe exit strategy was a demeaning sight for the World Cup, proving once and for all why bonus points should be scrapped.