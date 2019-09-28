Japan won't win the World Cup, but their Kiwi coach Jamie Joseph might.

The Shizuoka Shock has propelled the former test loose forward and drought-breaking Highlanders boss to the front of the All Black coaching queue.

Hosts Japan went into the tournament as the one team which might provide a bridge between rugby's underclass and the masters upstairs.

They roared over that bridge with brilliantly orchestrated gusto to embarrass the Irish whose feats under Joe Schmidt include three Six Nations titles, rising to No. 1 in the world, and toppling the All Blacks twice.

Years of dedicated planning by Joseph

