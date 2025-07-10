Two former A-League players have admitted to their involvement in a spot-fixing scheme during a series of matches last year, by earning yellow cards.
Ex-Macarthur FC teammates Ulises Davila, Clayton Lewis and Kearyn Baccus were arrested last year for betting corruption linked to a South American criminal figure.
Davila, theMexican former Macarthur FC captain, is facing a string of nine charges relating to a total of six A-League games.
Among those charges are four counts of facilitating conduct that corrupts the betting outcome of an event, three counts of engaging in conduct that corrupts the betting outcome of an event, knowingly/recklessly directing a criminal group and participating in a criminal group/contribute to criminal activity.
Lewis, a former All White, and Baccus, a South African-born Australian, were both charged with one count each of engaging in conduct that corrupts the betting outcome of an event and participating in a criminal group.
Lewis and Baccus attended the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, and both pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct that corrupts the betting outcome of an event.
That charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail, Magistrate Rami Attia reminded the two men in court on Thursday.