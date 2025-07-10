Lewis, a former All White, and Baccus, a South African-born Australian, were both charged with one count each of engaging in conduct that corrupts the betting outcome of an event and participating in a criminal group.

Ex-Macarthur FC star Kearyn Baccus (left). Photo / Getty Images

Lewis and Baccus attended the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, and both pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct that corrupts the betting outcome of an event.

That charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail, Magistrate Rami Attia reminded the two men in court on Thursday.

The second charge of participating in a criminal group/ contribute to criminal activity was withdrawn.

Lewis had previously pleaded not guilty, however after ongoing negotiations with the prosecution, those pleas were withdrawn.

Their co-accused, Davila, did not attend and has not entered any plea.

Ulises Dávila faces nine charges but has not entered any pleas. Photo / Getty Images

Following Davila’s arrest, the player was alleged to have organised to manipulate yellow cards against the Melbourne Victory on November 24 and against Sydney FC on December 9, in 2023.

Davila and the club agreed to a “mutual termination” of his contract following his arrest.

It is alleged Lewis and Baccus were paid up to A$10,000 ($10,900) by Davila, who was directed by a South American contact.

All three players remain on bail.

Lewis and Baccus will return to court for sentencing on September 17. Davila will return to court in August.

More to come ...