With the USA predictably succumbing to England two nights ago, every team has now made at least one appearance at the World Cup. That is all that's required for the assembled punditry and public to make some sweeping judgments. Each round we'll pick a handful and try to determine whether they're fact or fiction.

IRELAND ARE THE BIGGEST THREAT TO AN ALL BLACK THREEPEAT

Ireland's James Ryan, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool A game at International Stadium between Ireland and Scotland. Photo / AP
Such was the dominance of Joe Schmidt's side in their opener, they made Scotland look like 23 young men who'd just rolled out of Temple Bar after a week-long stag do. The bonus-point 27-3 win almost

