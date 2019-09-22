Ardie Savea was the highest rated All Black in their win over the Springboks according to the Herald's new interactive tool My All Blacks Ratings.

Savea, who was rated a perfect 10 by Herald rugby writer Christopher Reive, topped the audience ratings with an average score of 8.36.

Beauden Barrett was named Man of the Match in the 23-13 victory, and was rated second by Herald readers, with an average of 8.25.

The Herald's full ratings: All Blacks' player ratings from win over Springboks

Thousands of readers made their ratings known on the Herald's new interactive player ratings tool, which allows users to rate every player's performance between 1 and 10 on computers, mobile phones or other devices and compare it with the expert's score along with the average score.

The All Blacks take a bow after beating the Springboks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Top 5 rated players according to the Herald's audience (average score):

1. Ardie Savea 8.36 (Herald score: 10)

2. Beauden Barrett 8.25 (Herald score: 8)

3. Scott Barrett 7.74 (Herald score: 9)

4. Anton Lienert-Brown 7.69 (Herald score: 8)

5. George Bridge 7.61 (Herald score: 7)

