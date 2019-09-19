Want to have your say on how every All Black performs against the Springboks in their Rugby World Cup opener?

Now you can - with our new interactive tool My All Blacks Ratings, you can make your voice heard in real-time with every thrill and spill - being able to rate every player's performance between 1 and 10 on your computer, mobile phone or other device.

The game will be live at 9.45pm on Saturday, join the action below - during and after the game.

You can compare your ratings with that of the Herald's rugby experts and share your ratings on Facebook and Twitter as soon as the final whistle blows.

Advertisement

With the easy to use slider, simply increase or decrease a player's score – as they perform well or not. Reserves will be added to the game as they take the field and any yellow or red cards will be indicated with a coloured circle around a player's picture.

Once you're happy with your ratings, hit the "submit" button to see how your ratings compare with the official Herald ratings and those of other users.

You can submit your ratings at any stage of the match – and you can go back to change your ratings at any time by clicking the "change ratings" button.

Or, you could click on the "share ratings" button to post your ratings to your Facebook timeline or on Twitter.

"The Herald's player ratings have been a big hit with our audience for a number of years, and with Kiwi rugby fans probably the most knowledgable in the world this often leads to some fierce debate," said NZME's Head of Sport Eduan Roos.

"With My All Blacks Ratings, we hope to further stimulate discussion around the country's favourite sport - and to bring fans even closer to the action."