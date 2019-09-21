Moments after the All Blacks' comprehensive victory in their opening Rugby World Cup clash against the Springboks, they also won the battle for hearts with an astonishing show of respect in the Yokohama Stadium.

The All Blacks claimed an impressive 23-13 win against the old foe, in what many observers believe could be a rehearsal for the final on November 2.

Shortly after the final whistle, Kieran Read's men were pictured bowing to a 69,000-strong Yokohama Stadium.

Nice nod to local culture.... @AllBlacks bow to the crowd to say thanks! 🇳🇿🇳🇿🇳🇿🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵 #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/5Z7TKnf2QN — Fraser Japan (@fraserjapan) September 21, 2019

Read explained the gesture after the match.

"It's really important for us to connect as much as we can with the Japanese people. We know that they love us as All Blacks, but we need to show a bit of love back to them.

"There support's been fantastic so far and we saw that tonight – there's plenty of fans with the black jerseys which is fantastic. We want to enjoy this tournament, get out and see as many people as we can, and hopefully win some more fans."

Don’t know why I’m so touched by the @allblacks bowing in sync to the crowd after their win #NZLvsRSA. It just seemed like a really sweet, respectful gesture. Oh and nice win lads!! — Fiona B 🌊 (@Feebeekiwi) September 21, 2019

This follows after Aaron Smith revealed the special measures taken by the team to respect the Japanese and their culture.

Last week, when the All Blacks were training in Kashiwa, those with tattoos had to cover up when using traditional onsen, or spas. It is something they have done on previous trips to the country.

The All Blacks bow to the crowd following their Rugby World Cup pool game against the Springboks. Photo / AP

Tattoos can offend in Japan because of their association with criminal elements in this most traditional of societies.

"We've got an onsen, or a spa, at every hotel," Smith said. "In Kashiwa that spa was a public one so we had to wear skivvies or tights. And that's okay, we're in Japan, we have to embrace their way, their culture."