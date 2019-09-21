The Herald's player ratings for the All Blacks' 23-13 win over the Springboks are in, with one All Black receiving a perfect 10 from rugby writer Christopher Reive.

With our new interactive tool, My All Blacks Ratings, you can make your voice heard - being able to rate every player's performance between 1 and 10 on your computer, mobile phone or other device - and compare it to the Herald's ratings.

So far, the Herald audience have, on average, five All Blacks tied for the highest rating on My All Blacks Ratings.

Here's how the players rated in the All Blacks' win over the Springboks and why:

All Blacks

Beauden Barrett – 8

If rush defence was a problem, no one told Barrett. The Springboks had no answer to his running game.

Sevu Reece – 5

His directionless running and wild offloading probably did more harm than good but used his speed to full effect.

Anton Lienert-Brown – 8

Carrying phenomenal form all year, he cut through the Springboks defence and covered his role well defensively.

Ryan Crotty – 6

Nothing to write home about but a solid performance to take confidence out of for the rest of the tournament.

George Bridge – 7

Covered plenty of ground and seemed to pop up everywhere. One of the hardest working players out there.

Richie Mo'unga – 8

Didn't always take the safe option but sized up the play and made the right one more often than not. Defended well.

Richie Mo'unga played a strong game against the Springboks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Aaron Smith – 6

Found his way into the game after a very nervous start. Distributed the ball well and stood up in defence.

Kieran Read – 6

Nothing glamorous about the way Read went about his work but he was effective on both sides of the ball.

Sam Cane – 7

Sustained a head knock in the first half and was limited to 40 minutes but was a defensive workhorse in that time.

Ardie Savea – 10

Dazzled with his footwork. Made smart plays on both sides of the ball and won a number of turnovers. Impressive.

Scott Barrett – 9

Made damaging tackles and won an important turnover. Backed up the attack well and was rewarded with a try.

Sam Whitelock – 7

Made important tackles early to slow down the Springboks' running game but struggled to get involved later.

Nepo Laulala – 6

Strong at scrum time and worked hard in the gritty areas but he was caught out a few times defensively.

Dane Coles – 6

Was substituted at the start of the second half after failing to find a way to impact the game. Had early lineout troubles.

Joe Moody – 7

Made plenty of tackles without missing one, got stuck in to the breakdown and was strong at the set piece.

Reserves: Codie Taylor - 6, Ofa Tuungafasi - 6, Angus Ta'avao - 6, Patrick Tuipulotu - 5, Shannon Frizell - 5, TJ Perenara - 6, Sonny Bill Williams - 7, Ben Smith - 5.

Springboks

Willie le Roux – 6

Comfortable under the high ball and carried the ball with intent. Could have been better defensively.

Cheslin Kolbe – 9

Busy on attack and defence, went searching for work in-field, tackled well and was reliable under the high ball.

Lukhanyo Am – 7

Made some searching runs early, put on some big shots and won some turnovers. Faded late before being substituted.

Damian de Allende – 7

Was probably the hardest working Springbok out there, making an impact on both sides of the ball.

Makazole Mapimpi – 5

Did what he could with limited opportunities on attack; had a mixed night on the defensive end.

Handre Pollard – 7

Made a couple of questionable decisions but remained cool under pressure and even slotted a dropped goal.

Faf de Klerk – 7

Caused plenty of problems for the All Blacks from the back of the ruck but his defence left plenty to be desired.

Duane Vermeulen – 5

Would be disappointed with his tackling effort, missing more than he made.

Pieter-Steph de Toit – 7

Scored probably the easiest try he'll ever get, made plenty of tackles but his handling let him down at times.

Siya Kolisi – 6

Tried hard to set an example for his team and put in plenty of work around the breakdown and on defence.

Franco Mostert – 7

Lead the team defensively and racked up the tackle count. Was consistent throughout his 80-minute stint.

Eben Etzebeth – 6

Tried to get involved in the running game but had little impact; was well positioned and stong on defence.

Frans Malherbe – 5

Spent most of his 54-minute stint contesting the breakdown. Was rarely sighted otherwise.

Malcolm Marx – 5

Had a relatively quiet night outside of set pieces. Made some good runs but was average on defence.

Steven Kitshoff - 6

Got stuck in to his work. Was active defensively and put his hand up to carry the ball when called upon.

Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi - 6, Tendai Mtawarira - 7, Trevor Nyakane - 5, RG Snyman - 6, Francois Louw - 5, Herschel Jantjies - 5, Frans Steyn - NA, Jesse Kriel - 6.

