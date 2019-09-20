Two World Cup titles, one as head coach, with the chance to add a second next month in Japan, and yet Steve Hansen knows all too well New Zealand rugby's fickle nature dictates his last, pinnacle assignment carries significant weight to the final perception of his tenure.

Preside over any other nation and Hansen's legacy would be off to the engravers, if not already etched in stone. In a sport where very little separates the top rivals, Hansen's near 89 per cent win record with the All Blacks, which features nine losses in 101 tests since 2012, is nothing short

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.