There it was, a booming heading: "Top 10 powerhouses heading to Japan" — and not one of them an All Black.

The Daily Mail listed South African mountain Eben Etzebeth, Fijians Alivereti Raka and Levani Botia, England's Billy Vunipola and Manu Tuilagi (fine old English names, probably trace their lineage back to Oliver Cromwell…), Australia's Taniela Tupou, Tonga's Ben Tameifuna, Wales' George North and France's Louis Picamoles as the biggest beasts.

For many New Zealanders, this is a bit of an insult; we like to think we rate highly when it comes to physical players and 'enforcers' in world rugby.

