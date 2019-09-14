Tauranga's biggest intermediate-aged sports tournament has opened the eyes of an Auckland hip hop crew who have left town with the trophy.

Dancers from Somerville Intermediate School won gold while in Tauranga for the 16th annual AIMS Games.

Team manager and school teacher Destiny Anderson said the crew had been to AIMS Games before but had never placed.

"They are very grateful," she said. "They were really excited."

Anderson said the crew was grateful to have had the opportunity to perform in front of such a large group of dancers from across the country.

"They learnt a lot from meeting

