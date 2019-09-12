The excitement of teeing off in one of their most competitive tournaments was doubled for best friends Gus Tustin and Nathan Tutt.

The Mount Maunganui Intermediate golfers played in their first AIMS Games tournament this week.

The best friends finished second in the teams Stableford event with a combined score of 294 - just four shots behind Whangarei Intermediate's Rafe Fleming-Bone and Michael Hoyle.

Gus, 13, said the AIMS tournament was a chance for him to see how he played against other golfers the same age.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"It was quite stressful," he said. "The whole experience is probably the most competitive

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.