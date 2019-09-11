Records have been broken in the swimming pool at this year's AIMS Games in Tauranga.

More than 30 records have been beaten by intermediate-aged athletes by the end of the two-day swimming meet at Baywave Aquatic Centre as part of the six-day tournament.

AIMS Games swimming meet manager Freda Delaney said 13 records were broken on the first night, including two New Zealand records.

A further 18 records were beaten the following night.

"A couple of them were rebroken," Delaney said.

The two New Zealand records were broken by Buckland Beach swimmer Mulan Chan See.

The 12-year-old finished the 50m

