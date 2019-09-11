On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Girls 12 100m 1:14.60 Mulan Chan See - Buckland Beach
Girls 13 100m 1:16.88 Jodiesha Kirkpatrick - Gisborne
Individual medley: Girls 13 100m 1:07.18 Alexandra Campion - St Kents Girls 12 200m 2:27.73 Hanna Abdou - Cobham Girls 13 200m 2:25.72 Millie Middleton - Northcross Boys 12 200m 2:24.40 Leo Arrowsmith - Mission Heights
Butterfly: Girls 13 100m 1:05.75 Kate Wheeler - Pukekohe Girls 13 50m 29.56 Kate Wheeler - Pukekohe Boys 10-11 50m 30.23 Kemp Williams - Fairfield Boys 10-11 100m 1:05.75 Kemp Williams - Fairfield
Backstroke: Girls 12 200m 2:22.41 Hanna Abdou - Cobham Boys 12 200m 2:21.40 Matthew Zheng - Murrays Bay Boys 12 100m 1:05.90 Matthew Zheng - Murrays Bay
Freestyle: Boys 10-11 100m 57.25 Kemp Williams - Fairfield Boys 12 100m 58.09 Dylan Kowalewski - Stratford Boys 10-11 200m 2:07.03 Kemp Williams - Fairfield Boys 12 200m 2:07.98 Dylan Kowalewski - Stratford Boys 10-11 50m 26.78 Kemp Williams - Fairfield