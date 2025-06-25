It had come about through a partnership between Tauranga City Council, Bay Oval Trust and Tauranga Energy Consumers Trust (TECT).

He said event costs would be minimal compared to the economic benefits.

“It certainly provides great value or money for the city.

“It is a small investment from the city’s perspective, but the benefits far outweigh that through hospitality businesses, accommodation providers and all the businesses that will benefit from having thousands of people coming to Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty and having a holiday and watching some great sports.”

A 2023 report commissioned by the trust and council revealed the four-day Black Caps versus England test generated over $4 million in visitor spending, delivering an estimated net benefit of $1.9m to the city.

The event was responsible for more than 21,000 visitor nights from 8007 visitors – about a third from overseas.

In May, UK newspaper the Telegraph put Bay Oval at number 9 on its list of the world’s top 10 grounds to watch test cricket, praising the “magical” view of the Mount.

Drysdale said the “iconic” Bay Oval had been “the little ground that could” for many years.

“We’ve got some of the biggest names in cricket very excited about the season ahead.”

Bay Oval Trust general manager Kelvin Jones, Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale and former Black Cap Neil Wagner. Photo / Tom Eley

There were discussions about having the city “asset” host a wider variety of events, including concerts, Super Rugby and movie nights.

He was confident it could manage the extra traffic and parking of big events, saying people made it work for the 11,000-spectator, sold-out Chiefs game at Bay Oval on Anzac Day.

Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones said this was shaping up to be the ground’s “biggest summer of cricket”.

It was especially exciting to host Australia.

“Of all the major nations, Australia is the one team we’ve never had.”

He said no stadiums had parking for every ticket-holder.

Some 11,000 tickets were sold for the sell-out Chiefs v Western Force Super Rugby match at Bay Oval on Anzac Day. Photo / Getty Images

“We’re fortunate we’re on two major roads in and out of the Mount … our modelling has shown that it could work for far greater numbers than we have.”

Former Black Cap Neil Wagner, who lives locally, said Bay Oval was one of the fastest-drying fields in the country due to the climate, allowing for longer cricket seasons.

“It’s becoming a venue where you can play so long throughout summer, the players love it,” said Wagner.

“When I first started getting involved in cricket, you probably had to go and base yourself in Hamilton if you wanted to get that elite sort of training and experience.”

Mount Maunganui Intermediate student Frankie Hennah, 12. Photo / Tom Eley

Frankie Hennah, 12, was among Mount Maunganui Intermediate School cricket players invited to the schedule announcement.

She said she started playing the sport at about 6 years old.

“I come down here and watch a lot,” she said.

Frankie said she preferred to watch the White Ferns and her favourite players were Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr.

Bay Oval will host seven internationals this summer. Photo / Supplied

Teacher Jimmy Davis said family passes were a great affordable option for local cricket fanatics.

Deputy Mayor and Mauao/Mount Maunganui ward councillor Jen Scoular said it was not just good news for tourists, but also for locals wanting things to do outdoors on the weekend and weeknights.

“We all sit on grass banks, it’s easy to get to, it’s very well supported by [local] businesses because they know it’s important. It’s all part of promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Deputy Mayor and Mauao/Mount Maunganui ward councillor Jen Scoular. Photo / Tom Eley

“This is what we want to be doing. We’re not just sitting at home watching it on TV, we’re actually here, we’re out in the sunshine.

“This is a city that thrives, that plays, that watches; it is enthusiastic.”

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford said in a statement it was “fantastic news for the Bay of Plenty and reinforces Bay Oval’s position as one of New Zealand’s premier cricket venues”.

He said the matches were expected to attract thousands of visitors and give accommodation, hospitality and retail businesses a summer boost.

“I encourage all Bay of Plenty residents and visitors to get behind our teams and experience world-class international cricket at one of the most beautiful grounds in the world.”

Bay Oval’s 2025-26 cricket internationals