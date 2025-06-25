It had come about through a partnership between Tauranga City Council, Bay Oval Trust and Tauranga Energy Consumers Trust (TECT).
He said event costs would be minimal compared to the economic benefits.
“It certainly provides great value or money for the city.
“It is a small investment from the city’s perspective, but the benefits far outweigh that through hospitality businesses, accommodation providers and all the businesses that will benefit from having thousands of people coming to Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty and having a holiday and watching some great sports.”
A 2023 report commissioned by the trust and council revealed the four-day Black Caps versus England test generated over $4 million in visitor spending, delivering an estimated net benefit of $1.9m to the city.
The event was responsible for more than 21,000 visitor nights from 8007 visitors – about a third from overseas.
In May, UK newspaper the Telegraph put Bay Oval at number 9 on its list of the world’s top 10 grounds to watch test cricket, praising the “magical” view of the Mount.
Drysdale said the “iconic” Bay Oval had been “the little ground that could” for many years.
“We’ve got some of the biggest names in cricket very excited about the season ahead.”
There were discussions about having the city “asset” host a wider variety of events, including concerts, Super Rugby and movie nights.