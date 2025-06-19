Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Calls for Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval to host more rugby after sold-out Super Pacific game

By Bijou Johnson
Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

Chiefs fans were out in force for the Anzac Day Super Rugby Pacific match between the Chiefs and Western Force at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval. Photo / Getty Images

Chiefs fans were out in force for the Anzac Day Super Rugby Pacific match between the Chiefs and Western Force at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval. Photo / Getty Images

As the Super Rugby Pacific season wraps up – with the Chiefs taking on the Crusaders in this weekend’s final – conversations are heating up about how to bring more top-level rugby to Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval.

They follow the “hugely successful” Anzac Day match, where a sold-out crowd watched

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times