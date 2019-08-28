The decision to leave Owen Franks out of the All Blacks World Cup squad – for the time being anyway – was one of the last the selectors made. It was probably also one of the most difficult.

On the face of it, leaving a 31-year-old who has played 108 tests and represented New Zealand with nothing short of distinction and full commitment out of the squad for Japan appears shocking, but it's about balance as much as anything and once Nepo Laulala confirmed his place in the squad with an excellent test against the Wallabies at Eden Park recently,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.