The All Blacks have sprung a major shock in their Rugby World Cup squad, leaving veteran prop Owen Franks out of their touring party for the Japan tournament.

Franks' omission is the most surprising with the 108-cap veteran a regular starter for the All Blacks, until this season. He was dropped for the second Bledisloe test at Eden Park earlier this month after a poor showing against the Wallabies in the Perth defeat a week earlier.

Atu Moli replaces Franks in the squad of 31, which also includes three hookers, three halfbacks, three Barrett brothers, Luke Jacobson and Sonny Bill

Ben Smith

Jordie Barrett

George Bridge

Sevu Reece

Rieko Ioane

Anton Lienert-Brown

Jack Goodhue

Ryan Crotty

Sonny Bill Williams

Beauden Barrett

Richie Mo'unga

Aaron Smith

TJ Perenara

Brad Weber

Kieran Read (c)

Sam Cane

Ardie Savea

Matt Todd

Luke Jacobson

Brodie Retallick

Scott Barrett

Sam Whitelock

Patrick Tuipulotu

Ofa Tuungafasi

Joe Moody

Atu Moli

Angus Ta'avao

Nepo Laulala

Dane Coles

Codie Taylor

Liam Coltman