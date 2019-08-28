The All Blacks have sprung a major shock in their Rugby World Cup squad, leaving veteran prop Owen Franks out of their touring party for the Japan tournament.

Franks' omission is the most surprising with the 108-cap veteran a regular starter for the All Blacks, until this season. He was dropped for the second Bledisloe test at Eden Park earlier this month after a poor showing against the Wallabies in the Perth defeat a week earlier.

Atu Moli replaces Franks in the squad of 31, which also includes three hookers, three halfbacks, three Barrett brothers, Luke Jacobson and Sonny Bill Williams.

Here is all you need to know about the players who will be trying to lift the Webb Ellis trophy for a record third consecutive time:

Ben Smith

Position:

Outside back

Team:

Highlanders

Age:

33

Ht/Wt:

1.86m, 94kg

Debut:

2009 v Italy

World Cups:

2015

Prospects:

The veteran has been ever-reliable since making his test debut in 2009 but form has slipped this year ahead of his final tournament in black.

Jordie Barrett

Position:

Utility

Team:

Hurricanes

Age:

22

Ht/Wt:

1.96m, 96kg

Debut:

2017 v British and Irish Lions

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

Has struggled to break into the starting lineup this year but remains a valuable utility with the ability to produce break-out moments in matches.

George Bridge. Photo / Photosport

George Bridge

Position:

Wing

Team:

Crusaders

Age:

24

Ht/Wt:

1.86m, 96kg

Debut:

2018 v Japan

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

Proved his place in the squad with an impressive performance against the Wallabies at Eden Park. Brings speed and a strong work ethic.

Sevu Reece

Position:

Wing

Team:

Crusaders

Age:

22

Ht/Wt:

1.79m, 87kg

Debut:

2019 v Argentina

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

Aggressive winger with pace and strength. Makes and takes tries. A real chance to be a starter at the World Cup after also producing a strong game against the Wallabies in Auckland.

Rieko Ioane

Position:

Wing

Team:

Blues

Age:

22

Ht/Wt:

1.88m, 103kg

Debut:

2016 v Italy

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

The All Blacks breakout star since the 2015 World Cup. Ioane is a reliable finisher on the wing with a try-scoring rate that is up there with the greats in the game.

Anton Lienert-Brown

Position:

Midfield

Team:

Chiefs

Age:

24

Ht/Wt:

1.85m, 96kg

Debut:

2016 v Australia

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

Used mostly off the bench for the All Blacks since his debut in 2016 but earned a starting spot at both second-five and centre this season.

Jack Goodhue. Photo / Photosport

Jack Goodhue

Position:

Midfield

Team:

Crusaders

Age:

24

Ht/Wt:

1.87m, 100kg

Debut:

2018 v France

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

The young Crusader has impressed in his limited chances for the All Blacks. Another imposing option in the midfield with a strong defensive game.

Ryan Crotty

Position:

Midfield

Team:

Crusaders

Age: 30

Ht/Wt:

1.81m, 96kg

Debut:

2013 v Australia

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

Reliable veteran in the midfield with more than 40 tests to his name. Shouldn't disappoint if called upon in a big game.

Sonny Bill Williams

Position:

Midfield

Team:

Blues

Age:

33

Ht/Wt:

1.97m, 111kg

Debut:

2010 v England

World Cups:

2011, 2015

Prospects:

The only player to take the field in every New Zealand victory at the last two World Cups, SBW has struggled with injuries of late but still provides an imposing figure in the midfield.

Beauden Barrett

Position:

First five-eighth

Team:

Hurricanes

Age:

28

Ht/Wt:

1.87m, 91kg

Debut:

2012 v Ireland

World Cups:

2015

Prospects:

World's best number 10 who has been playing quite a bit of fullback at late. In any position he will provide a major concern for opposition at the World Cup.

Beauden Barrett. Photo / Photosport

Richie Mo'unga

Position:

First five-eighth

Team:

Crusaders

Age:

22

Ht/Wt:

1.76m, 88kg

Debut:

2018 v France

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

Has been given the keys to drive the All Blacks backline this year and has rarely put a foot wrong. His status at the World Cup will depend on whether selectors persist with playing Beauden Barrett at fullback.

Aaron Smith

Position:

Halfback

Team:

Highlanders

Age:

30

Ht/Wt:

1.71m, 83kg

Debut:

2012 v Ireland

World Cups:

2015

Prospects:

The number one halfback since his debut in 2012, Smith has almost 90 tests to his name but still brings dynamism, speed and relentlessness to the position.

TJ Perenara. Photo / Photosport

TJ Perenara

Position:

Halfback

Team:

Hurricanes

Age:

27

Ht/Wt:

1.84m, 90kg

Debut:

2014 v England

World Cups:

2015

Prospects:

The perennial back-up to Smith but ever a reliable option at halfback. Brings a strong kicking and passing game.

Brad Weber

Position:

Halfback

Team:

Chiefs

Age:

28

Ht/Wt:

1.72m, 75kg

Debut:

2015 v Samoa

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

All Blacks selectors would have found Weber hard to ignore after a stand-out Super Rugby season for the Chiefs. The best option of an untested bunch of third-choice number nines.

Kieran Read (c)

Position:

Loose forward

Team:

Crusaders

Age:

33

Ht/Wt:

1.93m, 111kg

Debut:

2008 v Scotland

World Cups:

2011, 2015

Prospects:

While not at his legendary best, Read showed extremely encouraging signs in the Bledisloe Cup after a gradual comeback from back surgery. His mana, set piece expertise and willingness to do the hard yards are absolutely vital to All Black hopes.

Sam Cane. Photo / Photosport

Sam Cane

Position:

Loose forward

Team:

Chiefs

Age:

27

Ht/Wt:

1.89m, 106kg

Debut:

2012 v Ireland

World Cups:

2015

Prospects:

Cane has taken the No. 7 role in a new direction, a muscular re-working of a position which has featured some of the most celebrated All Blacks. Terrific respect rather than awe remains his destiny although his comeback from a dreadful neck injury deserves better than that.

Ardie Savea

Position:

Loose forward

Team:

Hurricanes

Age:

25

Ht/Wt:

1.88m, 100kg

Debut:

2016 v Wales

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

Recent events paint him as a blindside flanker, but the selectors have talked about using lock Scott Barrett in that role. Savea's intended World Cup role has become clearer with the omission of Liam Squire.

Matt Todd. Photo / Photosport

Matt Todd

Position:

Loose forward

Team:

Crusaders

Age:

31

Ht/Wt:

1.85m, 105kg

Debut:

2013 v France

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

Todd is a dedicated openside flanker, an ultimate team performer from the Crusaders' school of excellence. If the top guns remain fit, he will stay in the shadows. But despite a lack of versatility, his character, technique and reliability are made for the World Cup.

Luke Jacobson

Position:

Loose forward

Team:

Chiefs

Age:

22

Ht/Wt:

1.91m, 107kg

Debut:

2019 v Argentina

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

A very physical defender and a rated ball-carrier, Jacobson was probably the surprise pick in the World Cup squad after making his debut in Buenos Aires in July.

Brodie Retallick

Position:

Lock

Team:

Chiefs

Age:

28

Ht/Wt:

2.04m, 123kg

Debut:

2012 v Ireland

World Cups:

2015

Prospects:

Fitness will be a question after dislocating his shoulder against the Springboks but has always been one of the first players on a team sheet for the All Blacks. An imposing figure with a unique skillset rarely seen in the position.

Scott Barrett

Position:

Lock /Loose forward

Team:

Crusaders

Age:

25

Ht/Wt:

1.98m, 117kg

Debut:

2016 v Ireland

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

A rising star until he hit a form and red card speed bump against the Wallabies. Still second fiddle if Retallick and Whitelock are firing and increasingly mentioned as a blindside option.

Sam Whitelock. Photo / Photosport

Sam Whitelock

Position:

Lock

Team:

Crusaders

Age:

30

Ht/Wt:

2.02m, 116kg

Debut:

2010 v Ireland

World Cups:

2011, 2015

Prospects:

The legendary locking duo of Whitelock and Retallick has been central to an All Black era of dominance which has just begun to fade. They bring out the best in each other, but have not always been in peak condition of late.

Patrick Tuipulotu

Position:

Lock

Team:

Blues

Age:

26

Ht/Wt:

1.98m, 120kg

Debut:

2014 v England

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

His athleticism and strength is made for modern rugby warfare but he's only just started to win selector and public confidence. Has trimmed, looks fitter. But would he produce the goods if required against the power packs of England, South Arica etc?

Ofa Tuungafasi

Position:

Prop

Team:

Blues

Age:

27

Ht/Wt:

1.95m, 129kg

Debut:

2016 v Wales

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

The former back-up tighthead has switched to becoming Joe Moody's understudy, while remaining the prop most adept at scrummaging on both sides. He is a strong, driving defender and capable of beefy ball running.

Joe Moody. Photo / Photosport

Joe Moody

Position:

Prop

Team:

Crusaders

Age:

31

Ht/Wt:

1.89m, 127kg

Debut:

2014 v Australia

World Cups:

2015

Prospects:

Loosehead Moody will be the senior prop with Franks demoted. The All Blacks will desperately hope he finds his best ball running and keeps out of card trouble from the referees. Moody is just about guaranteed to start the big games.

Atu Moli

Position:

Prop

Team:

Chiefs

Age:

24

Ht/Wt:

1.89m, 127kg

Debut:

2019 v Argentina

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

A non-playing "apprentice" for 2017 Rugby Championship was his first taste of the All Blacks before making his debut against a France XV. Suffered a horrific leg injury last season before returning back with force this year.

Angus Ta'avao

Position:

Prop

Team:

Chiefs

Age:

29

Ht/Wt:

1.94m, 128kg

Debut:

2018 v Argentina

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

If Laulala starts, Ta'avao's tremendous athleticism gives him every chance of being included on the bench. May no longer be seen as capable of propping on both sides in major matches though.

Nepo Laulala. Photo / Photosport

Nepo Laulala

Position:

Prop

Team:

Chiefs

Age:

27

Ht/Wt:

1.84m, 116kg

Debut:

2015 v Samoa

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

Laulala may have stormed into the tighthead role owned by Franks for so long after devastating scrum work against the Aussies at Eden Park. He offers a bit more with the ball than Franks.

Dane Coles

Position:

Hooker

Team:

Hurricanes

Age:

32

Ht/Wt:

1.84m, 108kg

Debut:

2012 v Scotland

World Cups:

2015

Prospects:

After a long and slightly mysterious injury absence, Coles is hitting some of his best form, to the point of reclaiming the No 2 jersey from Codie Taylor who was so impressive in 2018. Coles has a rare x-factor and is a clever operator in wide channels.

Dane Coles. Photo / Photosport

Codie Taylor

Position:

Hooker

Team:

Crusaders

Age:

28

Ht/Wt:

1.83m, 106kg

Debut:

2015 v Argentina

World Cups:

2015

Prospects:

Not quite at his 2018 level and shaded a little by Coles' impressive return, but he remains a quality test operator. Showed he can handle a huge workload last year, a potentially vital World Cup ingredient.

Liam Coltman

Position:

Hooker

Team:

Highlanders

Age:

29

Ht/Wt:

1.86m, 109kg

Debut:

2016 v Italy

World Cups:

-

Prospects:

Coltman's long apprenticeship matured in the nick of time, encouraging the selectors to abandon their mysterious fascination with Nathan Harris. Coltman is a master at winning turnovers, but remains unproven at the top level.