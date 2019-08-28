COMMENT:

Owen Franks is probably the closest a front row forward has ever come to trending.

Luke Jacobson, the 22-year-old "bolter" with a Cambridge education (High, not University), has done it.

But neither the "great omission" nor the "surprise inclusion" stole the show at the All Blacks World Cup team naming. That honour went to Brent Impey.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Looking like someone who learned at 11.45am that the team naming was at midday, not 1pm, Impey was the bed-headed man whose every word we hung on.

He welcomed the room with a greetings in all the languages of the players' heritages he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.