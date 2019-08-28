COMMENT:

It's happened before, and will happen again, compelling figures missing World Cup selection.

Steve Hansen and All Blacks selectors Ian Foster and Grant Fox have shown their many sides in naming their 31-man squad for Japan.

Hansen has been ruthless, following the team-first mantra, by culling centurion tighthead Owen Franks at the 11th hour.

He has been empathetic in his awareness of Liam Squire's ongoing challenges, leaving the rugged Tasman hitman on replacement duties despite the obvious temptation to rush his game-changing physical presence back in the six jersey.

Hansen also took his usual punt on rookie Luke Jacobson,

