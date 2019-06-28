Blues loose forward Tom Robinson, a standout in his first season of Super Rugby, has suffered another knee injury which requires surgery and could set him back for six months.

The Herald understands Robinson suffered a torn meniscus in training and is scheduled to go under the knife today. The only positive for the 24-year-old blindside flanker is that it isn't an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Two years ago he needed reconstruction surgery on both knees, including titanium inserts, which set his career back, but this year he took his chances superbly and put himself on the All Blacks radar.

Unfortunately his latest surgery means that dream is probably on hold for now, and he will be focusing on returning for Northland in the Mitre 10 Cup. The worst-case scenario for a comeback, depending on what the surgeon decides to do, is six months, the best is two months.

Advertisement

Tom Robinson of the Blues. Photo / Photosport

The son of former All Blacks lock Alastair Robinson (four matches on 1983 tour of Scotland and England), Tom formed an excellent partnership with Blues No 8 Akira Ioane and the two opensides Blake Gibson and Dalton Papalii.

He was one of the success stories for the Blues in another disappointing season in which they finished 13th of 15 teams, winning only five matches.

At 1.98m, Robinson has a surprising turn of pace and can also play lock. He scored three tries in his 15 matches this season and impressed in open play but what would have impressed the All Black selectors more was his willingness to be physical at the breakdown. His match-up with Chiefs lock Brodie Retallick in Hamilton during the Blues' close defeat this season was particularly fiery.

A confident and engaging character, Robinson has a degree in economics and received several awards at the Blues' recent end-of-season dinner.

Asked in March if he thought he would do as well as he has this year, Robinson said: "Yeah I did, yeah. I've got a job to do and I'm doing that."