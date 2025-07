Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for 12 hours in the Wairoa District from 4pm Saturday, July 5, to 4am Sunday, July 6.

MetService said periods of heavy rain with thunderstorms are possible and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially in the ranges.

There is a moderate chance of upgrading to a warning.

Wairoa has been issued with a heavy rain warning for the weekend. Photo / Warren Buckland

A MetService spokeswoman said the rain front was travelling up the country along the East Coast from the south, and the rest of Hawke’s Bay could expect a wet weekend.