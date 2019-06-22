Plans for a basketball training facility linked to NBA star Steven Adams have been revealed and include a gym, courts and apartments.

The NBA star, who was ranked as the world's 78th highest paid athlete this year, is believed to have bought a $6 million former trampoline park in the Wellington suburb of Ngauranga. Building consents for the property, bought by new trust Vulcan Trustee (NZ) Ltd, show plans for a "proposed training facility".

The building, which was previously used as a trampoline park, has two floors and is proposed to cover a total floor area of 1884sq m once renovations were completed. Documents showed the work was estimated to cost $1m.

The architectural plans also said windows would have toughened glass to allow for "possible ball impact". The ground floor has plans for a 698sq m training area and changing amenities, as well as a weight-training and fitness space.

Advertisement

A resource consent application filed to Wellington City Council in May 2018 noted a land use change, to alter the existing building for short-term accommodation. With total occupancy numbers for the facility at 40, the space could host basketball training camps.

He's previously held basketball camps across the country, with a mission to "help young people succeed in education and basketball".

An application for building consent was approved by Wellington City Council in February.

Adams declined to comment when the Herald asked the star's agent about the facility — but figures in the basketball scene said an extra basketball training facility in the capital was a good thing.

Wellington Saints owner Nick Mills said a high-performance set-up would be "magnificent".

Mills said the impact Adams had on the game had been "massive".

The trampoline park rumoured to be the site of training space for Steven Adams. Photo / Emme McKay

Brad Edwards, general manager of Community Basketball, said the growth in participation and interest in basketball meant they were in need of more quality community basketball facilities in the country.

"We say 'quality facilities' because a lot of money can be thrown at a facility without it achieving quality bang for your buck."

Edwards said undoubtedly players like Adams drew attention and interest to the game in New Zealand.

"Access and cost are probably the biggest barriers to people playing. Motivation to play is one thing, but you also need the opportunity to play."

Adams, the 2.13m-tall star of Oklahoma City Thunder, star had also been spotted around Wellington.

He was last week named in a 25-man wider squad for the World Cup in China, which begins at the end of August, but confirmed through his agent that he won't be taking part.

"Steven's support of the Tall Blacks and his interest in playing for the programme at some point down the line is unwavering," a statement from his agent said.

"While he won't be participating this year with the National Team, his agent said Adams' "plan is to evaluate the opportunity to play in the 2020 Olympics following the upcoming NBA season".