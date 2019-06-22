Plans for a basketball training facility linked to NBA star Steven Adams have been revealed and include a gym, courts and apartments.

The NBA star, who was ranked as the world's 78th highest paid athlete this year, is believed to have bought a $6 million former trampoline park in the Wellington suburb of Ngauranga. Building consents for the property, bought by new trust Vulcan Trustee (NZ) Ltd, show plans for a "proposed training facility".

The building, which was previously used as a trampoline park, has two floors and is proposed to cover a total floor area of 1884sq m once

