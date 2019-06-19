Steven Adams of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Photo / Getty

Once again there are reports that Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams could be on the move.

In a week that Adams confirmed he won't take part in the Basketball World Cup next year, according to reports the Oklahoma City Thunder are putting the big man on the trade block.

Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer reports that Adams is one of three players the Thunder are willing to get rid of during the NBA offseason in order to free up cap space.

Oklahoma City has increased its efforts this afternoon to shed salary along with the No. 21 pick en route to dodging luxury tax, league sources say. Steven Adams, Andre Roberson, Dennis Schroeder all very available at the moment. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 19, 2019

ESPN's Zach Lowe has also reported that Adams' contract could be on the market.

"Chris Paul, Clint Capela, Steven Adams … all of these guys would not seem moveable for value, right? But they're the guys that are gonna be on the market and the league is just gonna do a complete 180 in the next two weeks and maybe there will be a market for those players," he said on The Lowe Post podcast.

Adams is heading into the third year of a four-year US$100m deal with the Thunder. He is owed US$25.8m in the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Oh god no please don’t let the Thunder trade Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/ECzQOYKZIF — hustle westbrook (@calvinharper21) June 19, 2019

The Kiwi played 80 games for the Thunder this season, averaging a career-high 13.9 points and 9.5 rebounds. But he disappointed in the playoffs as the Thunder were ousted in the first round by the Portland Trail Blazers in five games.

Adams was first tipped to be traded last month when an acclaimed American sports journalist slammed the Kiwi big man's season as 'disappointing'.

Bill Simmons along with fellow journalist Ryen Russillo reviewed the side's predicament on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

"The guy they are going to have to trade is Adams who has been really, really disappointing … not only in this series but down the stretch too," Simmons said.

"This is a series where he is by far the best big man and he's not really having an impact on it. I've seen nothing from him this series.

"I don't know what kind of physical shape he's in but that's the way they have to think. Adams is probably the fall guy coming out of this because they are not going to break up Russell Westbrook and Paul George."

Simmons still believed Adams would be an attractive buy for another franchise, however, with the Kiwi's leadership and team-first attitude often hailed as one of the best in the NBA.