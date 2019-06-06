Day 10 of the cricket World Cup is in the books with Australia beating the West Indies in a thriller at Trent Bridge. Here's everything you need to know from overnight.

Aussies overcome shocking start

Nathan Coulter-Nile has written himself into Australian Cricket World Cup folklore with a stunning 92 runs off 60 balls as Australia overcome a disastrous start to beat the West Indies by 15 runs - moving level with the Black Caps at the top of the World Cup ladder.

The knock, which was the highest score for anyone batting eight or lower for Australia overall and for any side in a World Cup, rescued Australia, who had slumped to 38-4, 79-5, and 147-6 before Coulter-Nile took the crease.

He was just three runs off the world record score in ODIs batting eight or lower, held by England's Chris Woakes.

The stunning innings included eight fours and four sixes before he holed out to West Indies captain Jason Holder.

Australia's innings wrapped up quickly after Coulter-Nile fell as Australia were bowled out for 288, but he and Steve Smith (73) had done enough to set the West Indies a tricky total, which they eventually fell 15 runs short of.

Australia's Mitchell Starc, second left, holds up the ball to celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell during the Cricket World Cup match between Australia and West Indies. Photo / AP

Gayle robbed in no ball controversy

Australia were pretty happy to get the wicket of Chris Gayle but the star shouldn't have been given out.

The commentators uncovered the ball before Gayle's wicket, which was jammed down to fine leg for two, was a huge no ball from Mitchell Starc but the umpire didn't pick up on it.

It it had been discovered, the wicket ball would have been a free hit.

The next ball, Gayle was out LBW, with DRS giving an umpire's call to dismiss the big hitting star.

"Not sure how you miss that to be honest," Michael Holding said. "It's not like it was a little one."

Mitchell Starc was a long way over. Photo / Twitter.

New 'catch of the tournament'

The cricket world lost its collective mind when Sheldon Cottrell pulled off a miracle catch to send Steve Smith packing in Australia's game against the West Indies at Trent Bridge.

Cricket fans thought they'd witnessed the catch of the year, let alone the World Cup, when Ben Stokes took a blinder in the tournament opener against South Africa but the English all-rounder has some serious competition for the title after last night's effort.

Smith was in complete control as he made his way to 73 and it took a freak act to end his stay at the crease.

The right-hander walked across outside off stump and whipped Oshane Thomas away into the deep on the leg side. As the ball came off the bat he will have been optimistic of adding at least four to his total, if not six.

But Cottrell spoiled the party.

The fast bowler ran around the boundary, stuck out his left hand more in hope than anything else and somehow, the ball stuck. That was incredible enough but the magic didn't end there.

Recovering from the shock of seeing the Kookaburra in his left mit, Cottrell had the presence of mind to lob the ball up as he tiptoed inside the rope. While the ball was in the air he stepped out of the field of play, then back in and snaffled it again to complete the dismissal.

Smith couldn't believe it and the crowd at Trent Bridge went wild — as did Cottrell.

World reacts to cricket bombshell

Many in the cricket world have backed South Africa for making the right move in allegedly snubbing AB de Villiers after it was reported the superstar batsman's offer to come out of retirement for the World Cup was rejected.

De Villiers retired from international cricket in May 2018 but has continued to play T20 cricket, most recently in the Indian Premier League. According to an exclusive ESPN Cricinfo report, De Villiers proposed wearing the South African colours again for the World Cup just 24 hours before the 15-man squad was announced. Team management reportedly declined his offer.

Per Cricinfo, South Africa overlooked de Villiers because it would have been unfair on players who had performed strongly in the months leading up to the World Cup, and he didn't fulfil the selection criteria because he hadn't played international or South African domestic cricket for the past year.

The revelation has sent shockwaves through the cricket world and has taken on an extra layer of significance in the wake of the Proteas' terrible start to the tournament. They've lost their first three games to England, Bangladesh and India and face mission impossible to miraculously finish in the top four and qualify for the semi-finals.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra, ex-India star turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar and Aussie legend Dean Jones all backed South Africa's call.

"Team management absolutely right on this count.," Manjrekar wrote on Twitter.

Jones added: "And they made the right decision!"

Chopra tweeted: "If this is true — offered to return 24 hours before the team selection meeting. SA team management did the right thing, I feel. Your thoughts??"

South African great Herschelle Gibbs also weighed in, saying "nobody will ever be bigger than the team" and the decision to walk away before a World Cup is probably "eating him up".