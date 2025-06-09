Daniel Vettori played 113 tests, 295 ODIs and 34 Twenty20s for New Zealand.

New Zealand cricket great Daniel Vettori has become the fourth Kiwi to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

The former Black Caps skipper joins fellow greats Sir Richard Hadlee, Martin Crowe and Debbie Hockley after being named in the latest list of additions.

Vettori was named alongside South African duo Hashim Amla and Graeme Smith, Indian star MS Dhoni and Australian opener Matthew Hayden.

Women’s greats Sana Mir of Pakistan and England’s Sarah Taylor were also inducted.

“Looking at the past inductees of the ICC Hall of Fame, one can see the outstanding talent and contribution they made to the growth and popularity of the game. To gain recognition alongside them is simply overwhelming and I can’t find words to describe the feeling,” Vettori said.