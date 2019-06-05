Lockie Ferguson's pace shapes as a welcome asset for New Zealand at the Cricket World Cup.

The sight of his black boots padding towards the bowling crease exudes stealth and menace, like overnight against Bangladesh at The Oval. The roar of the red and green-clad Tigers fans dipped to more of a meow when Ferguson bustled into the attack.

The batsmen had less swagger too, knowing thunderbolts are imminent. They are prepared, but that's no insurance against missiles approaching 150km/h.

Bangladesh were steady at 54-1 after the first 11 overs from Matt Henry and Trent Boult.

Ferguson's feet whispered through

