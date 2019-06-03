When the Northern Stars walk on to the court at Porirua's Te Rauparaha Arena for the ANZ Premiership grand final tomorrow afternoon, they'll be well aware of their underdog status.

But with nothing to lose and everything to gain, that's just the way they like it.

Last year's wooden spooners have come a long way in less than six months.

First clawing their way into third on the six-team ladder, then toppling defending champions the Southern Steel last week in the elimination playoff in Invercargill, the Stars have earned respect.

Having struggled at times with consistency and direction under pressure, the South Auckland-based Stars are well aware of the challenge they face against a dominant Central Pulse side.

The Pulse have lost only two of their 15 games this season and are well experienced with finals netball.

Yet that hasn't stopped the Stars from being quietly confident.

"We are the underdogs, let's be honest, everyone can admit to that," Stars defender Storm Purvis told Radio Sport. "But that seems to work well for us.

"We're a bloody good team when we put out a 60-minute performance."

Although having been humbled by the Pulse on all three occasions this season, Purvis said the Wellington side's shock loss to the Northern Mystics in the final round had given them further hope.

"The Mystics are at the bottom of the table and we've beaten the Mystics three times this year," she said. "It proved there's a chink in their [Pulse] armour.

"If we can disconnect that attacking end and stay really composed on our attack, then 100 per cent they're beatable."

The Pulse's loss to the Mystics in Auckland shed light again on their bad habit of falling complacent.

It was what lost the title for the side in the final quarter of last year's grand final against the Steel, but despite concern from fans, Pulse defender Karin Burger said it was exactly what they had been focusing on in the lead-up to tomorrow's clash.

"In the Mystics game, we tried changing things up, we changed quite a lot of people's positions, so I don't think we put too much thought into why we lost the game," Burger told Radio Sport.

"Most of our analysis and training has been focused on us. We've focused on what we know we do well and what we know we don't do well rather than focusing on who we're going to play against.

"If we do those things that we do well, it's going to show on court."

With plenty to prove in front of a sold-out home crowd, Burger said the Pulse were bracing for an intense game and one which would demand a full 60-minute performance.

"The key thing that we need to remember is that [the Stars] have got this fire in them," she said of the Takanini upstarts.

"If they play like they did on Wednesday night [against the Steel], it's going to be a very tough game."

Centre pass is at 4pm.