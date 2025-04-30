NZME has partnered with New Zealand Netball. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is proud to announce an exclusive multi-year media partnership with Netball New Zealand including the Silver Ferns, ANZ Premiership competition and all six ANZ Premiership teams.

The comprehensive partnership spans NZME’s multi-channel media portfolio across its audio, print, digital and OneRoof real estate platforms, creating unprecedented exposure for netball across New Zealand.

The partnership will be led by The Hits radio network, creating significant opportunities to engage with their target audience while supporting local netball communities. The Hits hosts will feature prominently on game days, bringing fans closer to the action both on and off the court.

Emily Travers, NZME head of commercial sport, partnerships and events, said the partnership represents a perfect alignment between NZME’s audience growth strategy and its commitment to supporting New Zealand’s sporting community.

“Netball has such a strong presence in communities throughout the country, and we’re excited to help amplify the sport’s visibility while creating engaging content for our audiences across all our platforms.