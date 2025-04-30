Advertisement
Netball: NZME announces exclusive partnership with Netball New Zealand

NZME has partnered with New Zealand Netball. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is proud to announce an exclusive multi-year media partnership with Netball New Zealand including the Silver Ferns, ANZ Premiership competition and all six ANZ Premiership teams.

The comprehensive partnership spans NZME’s multi-channel media portfolio across its audio, print, digital and OneRoof real estate platforms, creating unprecedented exposure for netball across New Zealand.

The partnership will be led by The Hits radio network, creating significant opportunities to engage with their target audience while supporting local netball communities. The Hits hosts will feature prominently on game days, bringing fans closer to the action both on and off the court.

Emily Travers, NZME head of commercial sport, partnerships and events, said the partnership represents a perfect alignment between NZME’s audience growth strategy and its commitment to supporting New Zealand’s sporting community.

“Netball has such a strong presence in communities throughout the country, and we’re excited to help amplify the sport’s visibility while creating engaging content for our audiences across all our platforms.

“This new partnership also creates valuable opportunities for our advertising clients, allowing them to leverage netball-related content and audiences across NZME’s extensive media network,” she says.

Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie says: “Partnering with NZME gives us unprecedented reach across multiple media channels to share the stories of our athletes, teams and competitions.

“This collaboration will help us achieve our objectives of growing the netball community while bringing fans closer to the sport they love.

“With more than 145,000 registered netball players in New Zealand and its position as the highest participation sport in secondary schools, netball continues to be a cornerstone of the country’s sporting landscape. The sport is also seeing increasing participation from men, reflecting its evolving appeal across diverse demographics.”

Complementing this partnership, NZME and the Newstalk ZB podcast network has also launched a weekly netball podcast called Inside Netball, featuring former Silver Ferns Adine Wilson and Anna Stanley, alongside renowned netball commentator and Newstalk ZB journalist Jenny Woods. A new edition of the podcast is available every Thursday on iHeartRadio.

