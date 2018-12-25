Water wasn't the only thing Frazer Tavener fell into when he first climbed high above a city swimming pool and jumped.

He also fell in love with the sport of high board and spring board diving.

Five years on the Pt Chevalier teen wants to one day represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth and Olympic games, but for now the 16-year-old is content to show his sport to those who haven't experienced the rush of diving 10 metres into the water.

Frazer Tavener, 16, fell for high and spring board diving during a school holiday programme when he was 11. Photo / Leon Menzies

He's also looking forward to seeing the footage he shot, Go Pro in hand, for the Herald.



Usually, before a dive, the Western Springs College student clears his head - overthinking isn't good for the focus needed to dive safely and well - and he credits the sport for generally helping him stay in the moment in his life outside the pool.

And when he's diving it's over so fast, his view of the experience is a bit like a washing machine on spin cycle.

"Most of the time you're spinning so fast you don't see [much]. Being able to watch it back is really, really cool."

