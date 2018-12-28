This week Kiwis share Go Pro footage of the hobbies and jobs they are passionate about.

You might enjoy the view of his flight more than student pilot Lachie Jones.

For now, the 36-year-old is focused on the processes involved in leaving the ground, and returning to it, safely.

"It's not as simple as jumping in a plane and then going and looking at the clouds. There's a lot of checks - they push safety hard."

Advertisement

Student pilot Lachie Jones, preparing for take-off at North Shore Aero Club in Dairy Flat, Auckland. Photo / Leon Menzies

Lachie Jones, left, is learning to fly aged 36. He's pictured with his flight instructor, Paul Ryan, at North Shore Aero Club in Dairy Flat, Auckland. Photo / Leon Menzies

After a few false starts over the years, he's been working towards getting his private pilot's licence since the middle of this year and hopes to earn it by the middle of next year.

The Grey Lynn father-of-three knows there will come a time when he's more able to enjoy the spectacular views outside the aircraft windows.

He's looking forward to seeing more of the country he calls home.

"New Zealand's pretty beautiful from the ground, but from up there it's even better."

Welcome to my world

Wednesday: Diving off the high board

Thursday: Jumping off the Sky Tower

Yesterday: Shark cage diving at Kelly Tarlton's

Today: Flying in a light aircraft

Tomorrow: Climbing Mt Cook