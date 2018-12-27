This week Kiwis share GoPro footage of the hobbies and jobs they are passionate about.

It's called the Shark Cage Adventure, but it was the stingray that won Sophie Stantiall's heart.

The 24-year-old ski resort worker swapped the mountains of British Columbia for waters of Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life Aquarium in Auckland, and it was lucky video footage could show what she at first struggled to find the words to describe.

"[It] was the best experience ... I'd recommend it to anyone."

Sophie Stantiall loved her experience swimming in Kelly Tarlton's shark dive cage. Photo / Supplied

Despite their fearsome reputation, the namesakes of the 3.3 metre tank in which Stantiall and others floated in for 25 minutes, were "gentle", she said.

There were no raised heartbeats as the broadnose sevengill and sand tiger sharks swam past.

"The sharks are so gentle."

But it was the sharks' cartilaginous fish relative, most often seen in the wild in southern Africa, Australia and New Zealand, that captured the Marton native's affection.

"I actually loved the stingray the most. He just glided past me."

