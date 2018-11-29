Police yesterday filed 13 further charges against various people arrested as a result of Operation Inca, a year-long investigation into race-fixing in the harness racing industry.

As well as that, one new person, understood to be employed within the industry, was also charged.

All 13 charges related to the fixing of races.

"Police have laid a further 12 charges against current defendants, all in relation to match fixing," Detective Inspector Stu Mills told The Informant. "As well as that, one charge has been placed on a new defendant. That person is known in the industry.

"The defendants will now appear next Wednesday, December 6, in the Christchurch District Court."

Mills said further charges were possible.



A dozen people were arrested and charged as a result of Operation Inca in September. Many were charged with race fixing while a number were also charged with drugs or weapon offences.

- NZ Harness News