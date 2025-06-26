“He’s come through it well, he gets in with 55.5kg and he loves Ruakākā as we know.”

No Plan Be is only a one-win horse but has placed in decent company and was sixth in this race last year.

“The key with her is that she’s needs a good barrier and she’s got that [gate four],” Bradley said.

“I’ve always said that if she gets a bad barrier, it’s a waste of time. She’s only a little thing and she needs everything to go her way.

“She’s been up a while, but I think she can be competitive on Saturday.”

Shockatillatap had a tough run when well back last time out and his previous run of three runner-up finishes on the bounce might be a better guide to his chances in the ITM/GIB Progressive Championship Final (1600m).

“He’s drawn barrier one and he does jump quite well, but I don’t really want him to be handy,” Bradley said.

“He’s better coming from midfield, so we’ll have to work that out on the day.”

Wyndspelle filly Iridescent will make her first appearance in the July 12 Northpine Waipu Cup Raceday (1200m).

The 3-year-old has impressed at the trials with wins from outings on the course and at Ellerslie last month.

“Iridescent has got a lovely draw [three] and going on the trials she’s had, she should be a nice chance,” Bradley said.

Watermelon Sugar is another who has trialled well before the ITM/GIB 2YO Championship Final.

“She’s had two trials, the first one here when she finished second and then I took her to Ellerslie and she won that,” Bradley said.

“Saturday will be a test for her up against experienced horses and winners, but she is a nice filly and will be a better 3-year-old.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk