Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Michelle Bradley targets Ruakākā wins with diverse stable line-up

By Paul Vettise
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Michelle Bradley is relying on Bosch, No Plan Be, Shockatillatap and debutante Iridescent at Ruakaka. Photo / Race Images

Michelle Bradley is relying on Bosch, No Plan Be, Shockatillatap and debutante Iridescent at Ruakaka. Photo / Race Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Michelle Bradley will be looking to representatives from contrasting ends of the experience scale to lead the way for her stable at its home meeting on Saturday.

The Ruakākā trainer leaned toward proven performers Bosch, No Plan Be, Shockatillatap and the debutante Iridescent as her leading hopes.

Bosch and No

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing