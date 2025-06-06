Pacific Breeze will contest the Network Visuals 1200 at Ellerslie on Saturday. Photo / Peter Rubery

Byerley Park trainer Steven Cole will head to Ellerslie with a quartet of runners today, and he is particularly upbeat about the chances of Pacific Breeze in the Network Visuals 1200.

The two-year-old son of North Pacific has pleased Cole with his progression since making his debut at Te Aroha in February, and he will use today’s assignment as a qualifier for the $60,000 ITM/GIB 2YO Winter Championship Final at Ruakākā later this month.

“I am really happy with him, he trialled up well at Waipa the other day with the blinkers on, carrying plenty of weight with Ryan [Elliot] riding him. He was really happy with him and he seems to have trained on well,” Cole said.

“He was pretty unlucky in his first start when Sam [Spratt] rode him at Te Aroha and then he won well down the line [at Waverley]. He ran in the Group 1 [Manawatu Sires’ Produce Stakes, 1400m] and wasn’t disgraced. He had a freshen-up after that and seems to have come back well.

“He gets a perfect gate (3) on Saturday, and you can do what you want from there as long as they jump well.