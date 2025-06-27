“He has performed quite well on the way through, and it is another step up again to face a horse like The Cossack who has got such a wonderful record.

“It is another test for him on Saturday, but he seems to be going the right way and we are pretty hopeful he will run just as well.”

Jesko is a sentimental favourite of Fannin’s, who bought him off Gavelhouse a few years ago as a foundation member of his burgeoning stable.

“I saw him on Gavelhouse in November 2021. He was there as an unraced 4-year-old and they said he was quite tough and one that they couldn’t do a whole lot with,” Fannin said.

“He looked like he had a bit of size to him in the photos so I thought he might be a good one to start off with. He was the first horse that I bought, and I thought I could get him going and maybe tip him off as a jumper, but that hasn’t eventuated.”

While he hasn’t sold Jesko as first planned, he has introduced several parties to the ownership group, the most recent being the Frac Club, with Fannin now sporting their gold colours aboard Jesko.

“I have had him since I started training and I have brought in a few different owners, and Hazel has joined the partnership,” Fannin said. “He is quite a special horse to us all.”

While he has partnered a number of top jumpers, Fannin said it is special to train one himself.

“It is quite exciting,” he said. “Everything that I have learned through my career I have been able to put that to use, and to see it come off is quite rewarding.”

All going to plan after Saturday, Fannin has his eyes on the $200,000 Racecourse Hotel & Motor Lodge 150th Grand National Steeplechase (5600m) at Riccarton in August, a race he has won the last three editions of aboard reigning New Zealand Jumper of the Year West Coast.

“As long as he goes well and pulls up well, we will have to have a look at the Grand National with him,” Fannin said. “It is worth very good prizemoney down there.”

Fannin said it will be a bittersweet moment when he eventually meets West Coast with Jesko, but he is looking forward to the challenge of attempting to usurp his previous charge.

“It would be very special,” Fannin said. “He (West Coast) has won the last three of them (Grand Nationals) and it is where he goes best, so it will be a good clash. I am hopeful that we can give West Coast a good race.”

The Mark Oulaghan-trained West Coast will continue his path towards defending his crown in the Riccarton feature when he appears on the Trentham undercard in the Wellington Lunch Club Supporting Racing At Trentham 2200, where he will be ridden by amateur jockey Tylah Mercer.

