Jesko looked a jumping star in the making at Whanganui on Sunday. Photo / Race Images

The new season of jumps racing commenced at Whanganui on Sunday, and it came as little surprise that the country’s leading hoop in Shaun Fannin was straight on the board, taking the Dr John D. Moore Memorial Open Steeplechase aboard his own Jesko.

Since stepping into training in a larger capacity with wife Hazel Fannin, Shaun Fannin has lessened his riding commitments but maintains his partnership with champion jumper West Coast, who has largely contributed to his outstanding strike rate of 1.2, riding five winners from six rides during the 2024/25 term.

The Fannins have a couple of their own jumpers coming through the ranks, including Jesko, who impressed when breaking his maiden over the hurdles in June last year. He didn’t feature again over the fences in that campaign, but kicked off this preparation with a tidy win on the flat, before a fourth placing behind an in-form Never Look Back at Woodville.

In his debut steeplechasing assignment, Jesko was a heavily-backed favourite, closing at $1.40 ahead of Verry Royal ($5.20). The gelding settled into a good rhythm early in the 3800m contest, where Al’s Red Zed took control early and led the field through the opening lap ahead of Call Me Jack.

Fannin remained in touch with the leaders as pressure began to ramp up along the back stretch, moving into a clear third when Verry Royal dislodged Dean Parker on landing at the fence by the 900m. Call Me Jack shook off Al’s Red Zed turning for home but Jesko was simply cruising, flying the final two fences to race away by an extending five-and-three-quarter lengths.