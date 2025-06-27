Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Tony Pike’s Boombox and Ashoka set for Ruakākā rematch

By Paul Vettise
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Tony Pike's runners Boombox and Ashoka will face off in the ITM/GIB 2YO Championship. Photo / Race Images

Tony Pike's runners Boombox and Ashoka will face off in the ITM/GIB 2YO Championship. Photo / Race Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tony Pike found it difficult to split his juvenile charges the last time they took each other on and it’s the same story at Ruakākā.

The Cambridge trainer has form runners Boombox and Ashoka in Saturday’s ITM/GIB 2YO Championship (1200m), in what will be a rematch of their Ellerslie

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing