The Silver Ferns face England in a Taini Jamison Trophy encounter in Auckland.

Listen live on Gold Sport:

Two new faces have been named in the Silver Ferns team to take on the England Roses for the Taini Jamison Trophy.

A team of 13 has been announced for the three-Test series and includes debutantes Claire O’Brien and Parris Mason who have both been named for the first time.

Also featuring in the side is recalled midcourter Kimiora Poi who last played for the Silver Ferns in 2021. O’Brien made the move to the Magic for this year’s ANZ Premiership and impressed with her performances largely at wing attack, while Mason was one of the standout goal defenders in the ANZ Premiership.

Poi’s selection comes after consistently delivering for the Tactix midcourt and showcasing her skills at the three-day trial in Wellington.

The Silver Ferns shooting circle is again anchored by Ameliaranne Ekenasio along with Grace Nweke, Amelia Walmsley and Maia Wilson. Poi returns to a midcourt featuring Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, O’Brien and Whitney Souness while the defensive quartet includes Mason, Kelly Jackson, Karin Burger and Phoenix Karaka.

Silver Ferns Taini Jamison Trophy 29 September - 6 October Karin Burger Ameliaranne Ekenasio Maddy Gordon Kate Heffernan Kelly Jackson Phoenix Karaka Parris Mason Grace Nweke Claire O’Brien Kimiora Poi Whitney Souness Amelia Walmsley Maia Wilson