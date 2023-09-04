Voyager 2023 media awards

Sport

Netball: Dame Noeline Taurua ‘disappointed’ by England’s decision to name B-team to play Silver Ferns

Bonnie Jansen
By
5 mins to read
Dame Noeline Taurua reflects on her father and becoming a dame. Video / Supplied

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua has echoed her chief executive’s feelings of disrespect following England’s decision to field a second-strength team in their upcoming international meet.

Taurua told the Herald it was “disappointing” the

