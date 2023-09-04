Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua has echoed her chief executive’s feelings of disrespect following England’s decision to field a second-strength team in their upcoming international meet.

Taurua told the Herald it was “disappointing” the Roses will not put their best foot forward against New Zealand later this month.

It comes after New Zealand’s chief executive Jenny Wylie told 1News last week that England’s roster to head down under – which is effectively a B team – is “disrespectful.”

Taurua said on Monday, following the reveal of her squad: “I think Jenny, our CEO was very clear on her words and we are the same in regards to being disappointed.”

She feels England’s move shows a lack of understanding of the global game, and a top netball nation’s responsibility to push the game forward.

“In that respect, and what they’ve done is very disappointing.”

Grace Nweke suffered a knee injury at the Netball World Cup. Photo / Getty

After seeing England’s squad Taurua said she never considered fielding a weaker team.

“One of our things is the mana of the Silver fern in our netball community.

“[The community] want to see the best that we could possibly put out, which we feel that we’ve done in regards to the naming of the squad and the integrity really of who we are and the global game.”

Now heading into the series as unexpected favourites, Taurua said the mindset has shifted towards world rankings.

“Every time you do get on court and play a test match, it’s really important and those points are very important for our overall standing.”

“Our take on it is to be better – it is really important that we can be better than Netball World Cup from our mistakes.”

With the personnel she had available, Taurua announced a near full-strength team for the next three international campaigns: Taini Jamison, Constellation Cup and Fast5.

That includes star shooter Grace Nweke who is anticipated to return in October after copping a knee injury at July’s Netball World Cup.

“At this moment she’s tracking really well.

“She’s done what she needed to do over the last four weeks while she was on annual leave and now we can start pushing on with our program.”

Taurua said: “We’ve got checkpoints, from here until the next four or five weeks, that she’s got to get through so at the moment, we’re pretty happy by her progression.”

The most notable omission from the top squad once again Peta Toeava, whose non-selection justification has become a recurring theme.

Toeava will train with the first team but will play for New Zealand A as she’s been deemed not fit enough for the Silver Ferns for the second time this year.

Taurua said after her two-month hiatus from Netball after the ANZ Premiership, the Mystics wing-attack is going through a ”return to play” programme to help regain full fitness.

Peta Toeava has not been selected for the upcoming Silver Ferns series against England and Australia. Photo / Photosport

“[Toeava] just needs to get her body up and her mind to where she needs to be.”

It was a similar reason to why Toeava was snubbed from World Cup selection: “Our midcourt is our engine room so it’s really important we’ve got those players with a high level of fitness,” Taurua said in June.

This time around, Taurua said the 29-year-old wasn’t ready to take the court, both physically and mentally.

“It’s what happens when you do have the time off... but hence we still want her to be a part of our set-up and work once again to get her back into the mix again.”

Upcoming international fixtures:

Taini Jamison Trophy

New Zealand v England: 24 September, Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, 4:00pm (NZT)

New Zealand v England: 27 September, Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua, 7:30pm (NZT)

New Zealand v England: 30 September, Globox Arena, Hamilton, 7:00pm (NZT)

Constellation Cup vs Australia

New Zealand v Australia: 12 October, John Cain Arena, Melbourne, 9:30pm (NZT)

New Zealand v Australia: 15 October, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, 9:30pm (NZT)

New Zealand v Australia: 19 October, ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill, 7:30pm (NZT)

New Zealand v Australia: 23 October, Spark Arena, Auckland, 4:00pm (NZT)

SILVER FERNS: Taini Jamison Trophy vs England

Karin Burger

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Maddy Gordon

Kate Heffernan

Kelly Jury

Phoenix Karaka

Tiana Metuarau

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan

Whitney Souness

Amelia Walmsley

Jane Watson

Maia Wilson

SILVER FERNS: Constellation Cup vs Australia

Karin Burger

Kate Burley

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Maddy Gordon

Kate Heffernan

Kelly Jury

Phoenix Karaka

Tiana Metuarau

Grace Nweke*

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan

Whitney Souness

Amelia Walmsley

Jane Watson

Maia Wilson

*Subject to medical clearance

NEW ZEALAND A vs England

Tayla Earle

Georgia Heffernan

Fa’amu Ioane

Paris Lokotui

Amorangi Malesala

Kimiora Poi

Michaeal Sokolich-Beatson

Carys Stythe

Elle Temu

Peta Toeava**

Saviour Tui

**Graduated return to play programme

FAST5 FERNS: FAST5 Netball World Series

Kate Burley

Tayla Earle

Paris Lokotui

Amorangi Malesala

Tiana Metuarau

Grace Nweke*

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson

Whitney Souness

Elle Temu

Maia Wilson

*Subject to medical clearance

