Peta Toeava has been left of the Silver Ferns' World Cup squad. Photo / Photosport

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua has explained why Peta Toeava was omitted from her side’s Netball World Cup squad.

Twelve players and three reserves were yesterday named to fly to Cape Town and defend New Zealand’s title.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio will captain the team and be joined at the attacking end by Grace Nweke, Maia Wilson and Te Paea Selby-Rickit.

Jane Watson, Karin Burger, Kelly Jury and Phoenix Karaka were named at the defensive end after all four had dominant ANZ Premiership seasons.

Gina Crampton, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan and Whitney Souness make up a dynamic centre third, with Sulu Fitzpatrick, Tiana Metuarau and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan the travelling reserves.

It makes for an extremely adaptable midcourt, with all four player able to cover at least two positions and Crampton set to be a specialist wing attack.

Toeava was part of January’s Quad Series and was one of her side’s best performers in last year’s Constellation Cup. However, the Northern Mystics standout only plays wing attack and Taurua said it came down to versatility.

“It’s very difficult to be able to take two specialists in one area. When you’re playing eight games in 10 days you need to have slides. We’ve got Gina obviously as that specialist after being involved in the 2019 World Cup. She’s been a consistent campaigner in ANZ and internationals over the last four years.

“Our midcourt is our engine room so it’s really important we’ve got those players with a high level of fitness.”

Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

Taurua is adamant Toeava will be back after the omission.

“She’s an amazing netballer,” the coach said. “We all know that. Just for this moment in time, the pieces that needed to go together just didn’t fit quite well for her.”

The Silver Ferns coach said the phone call was difficult but Toeava handled it well.

“She was awesome. Also, making sure they’re clear what that next step is and what the planning is moving forward. We’ll talk through that over the week but it’s just unfortunate because of the mix that was required here.”

Meanwhile, Pulse centre Gordon highlights the six World Cup debutants named. The six-cap test player gets the nod after missing out on the Commonwealth Games and Quad Series.

Taurus said Gordon’s form was undeniable.

“You couldn’t leave her out. That’s a great position she was able to put herself into and she worked very hard to be selected. I’m absolutely rapt and I can’t wait to work with her.”

Maddy Gordon is set for her maiden World Cup campaign. Photo / Photosport

The 23-year-old had plenty of butterflies and admitted to being a little overwhelmed at being named for the tournament.

“All the midcourters this season were unbelievable,” Gordon said. “It could’ve gone to anyone. I definitely think I put my hand up and it was definitely out of my control. I was really surprised I was picked but I think the calibre of the midcourt this year was unreal.”

Gordon said her omission from the Quad Series was a blessing in disguise.

“I really worked hard in my preseason to get my fitness back up to scratch. Being able to play that one position the whole year - centre - really helped as well.”

The centre is crediting the coaching of Pulse mentor Yvette McCausland-Durie for her resurgence in form. Gordon said the franchise gave her the tools to flourish after moving from Auckland five years ago.

“I was this girl no one really knew about. Came down to Wellington when I was 18 and they had the belief in me, the confidence for me to go out there and play like I do.”

The Silver Ferns will meet for three pre-tournament camps on both sides of the ditch. The first camp takes place in Auckland from June 27, the second on the Sunshine Coast from July 5 and the third back in Auckland from July 14.

Tuarua said they were following the same template from 2019.

“The camps will be about pressure; putting the players under pressure and them understanding that. Building the combinations, looking at strategy, getting ourselves well equipped in regards to our routines and processes.”

The World Cup runs from July 28 to August 6.

Silver Ferns squad for Netball World Cup:

Karin Burger (Tactix), Gina Crampton (Stars), Ameliaranne Ekenasio (Magic), Maddy Gordon (Pulse), Kate Heffernan (Steel), Kelly Jury (Pulse), Phoenix Karaka (Mystics), Grace Nweke (Mystics), Te Paea Selby-Rickit (Tactix), Whitney Souness (Pulse), Jane Watson (Tactix), Maia Wilson (Stars).

Travelling reserves: Tiana Metuarau, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Sulu Fitzpatrick.