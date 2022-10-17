Kelly Jury tips a pass in the Silver Ferns' win over Australia. Photo / Photosport

Dame Noeline Taurua says there has to be a fine balance between building depth in her Silver Ferns squad ahead of next year's World Cup and winning the Constellation Cup, but the latter takes precedence.

The Silver Ferns flew out to Melbourne yesterday with a 2-0 series lead over Australia in the Constellation Cup, needing to win just one of two matches played across the ditch in the coming weeks to retain the title.

The second of those wins came on Sunday night, in a match that the Silver Ferns had to fight back into after trailing by as many as four goals during the first half of the match. The defensive duo of Kelly Jury and Phoenix Karaka played a vital role in the final result, and Taurua said the combination was beginning to blossom.

"They're starting to turn over really good ball and be a massive presence in that defensive end," she said.

"I still feel that there's more work we can do to get our dominance out there on court and really screw it down, but also noting it's like a revolving door with Australia; they've got all four shooters in there, so our ability to adapt to different combinations has been really pleasing."

There has been some rotation in the Silver Ferns' squad for the Australian leg of the series. Sulu Fitzpatrick, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and Peta Toeava – a star in Sunday's win – remained in New Zealand, with Maddy Gordon, Kimiora Poi and Elle Temu joining the team for the Australian leg.

The moves see that depth in the squad continue to build as the World Cup awaits next July. Taurua said each of the players left behind had clear things to work on, and expected them to come back rejuvenated when the side get together in December ahead of January's Quad Series.

"It's always a fine balance," she said of what the priority was for her with the World Cup looming.

"Our thing is to get the Constellation Cup. That's a big thing, if we can, to win. But secondly, the quality of performance out there, that would also determine the people who take the court or if any subs are made. The second thing is to give people opportunities, but winning is the first thing.

"I think it's really exciting when we look towards the World Cup in July with the depth that's currently being built in New Zealand. I think there's a moment of time. That moment of time was about a year ago, people weren't actually ready so hence the quality of players that are starting to come through, and the numbers we're starting to get in different position. It's really positive looking nine months out."