Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Netball: Constellation Cup goal comes first for Silver Ferns over building depth, says Dame Noeline Taurua

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Kelly Jury tips a pass in the Silver Ferns' win over Australia. Photo / Photosport

Kelly Jury tips a pass in the Silver Ferns' win over Australia. Photo / Photosport

Dame Noeline Taurua says there has to be a fine balance between building depth in her Silver Ferns squad ahead of next year's World Cup and winning the Constellation Cup, but the latter takes precedence.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport