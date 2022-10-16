Cara Koenen and Kelly Jury compete for the ball during the Constellation Cup. Photo / Photosport

A third quarter comeback has helped the Silver Ferns to a 2-0 lead in netball's Constellation Cup, beating Australia 52-48 in Tauranga.

The victory leaves the Ferns needing just one win from the two games in Australia to retain the prestigious trophy.

The Peta Toeava and Grace Nweke combination proved difficult for Australia once again, with the visitors' circle defenders struggling to break their partnership.

Australia led by one goal heading into halftime, but crucial defensive gains to goal defence Phoenix Karaka and wing defence Kayla Johnson edged the home side ahead, with New Zealand winning the third stanza 15-9.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua says her side came out firing after halftime.

"When we kept ball in hand it meant we could push ourselves forward. That grind that happened out on court and absorbing the pressure - because there were moments where it was touch and go - I'm really pleased."

It was once again the Toeava show, with the wing attack notching up 36 feeds. She won't be part of the Australian tests, but Taurua says she's proved herself.

"It's a credit to her, the work she's done behind the scenes, her brilliant connection with Grace but also her workload and training ethic, so big raps to her."

Toeava's absence will mean a new strategy, with Maddy Gordon, Whitney Souness and perhaps Kimiora Poi stepping into the wing attack bib. But Nweke's not worried about Toeava not being out in front of her. The 20-year-old says the players stepping in know the game plan.

"In terms of our style, all of the wing attacks in the Ferns can play the same and do what's required, so it's nice to know we have options."

Nweke underneath the hoop is New Zealand's biggest threat. The 20-year-old shot at 100 per cent, slotting all 37 attempts. Combatting her remains one of the main tasks on Australian coach Stacey Marinkovich's list.

But Marinkovich says playing against tall shooters isn't something new for her defenders.

"They've played against Jamaica's Jhaniele Fowler at the Commonwealth Games, and there's no one more prominent than her in the goal shooting circle. They know that they're not going to win every ball, but those one or two that they do get, it's what we do with it.

"It's about the accumulation of pressure and presence so there's much you've got to do in the 60 minutes to get those opportunities."

The trip home is well overdue for Australia – it's been nearly three years since they've played a test there. It'll also be Marinkovich's first home test in charge. She expects her side to lift another gear on Wednesday in Melbourne in game three.

"I think it's a huge advantage. You get familiar with your surroundings, the girls obviously play in those stadiums in Suncorp Super Netball. It'll be nice to be in a normal routine."

There may be one change to the Australian team when they return home on Monday, with defender Sunday Aryang suffering a calf strain, leaving them with just three circle defenders.

There are a few changes to the Ferns side for the two tests in Australia, with midcourters Gordon and Poi coming in for Toeava and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, and defender Elle Temu replacing Sulu Fitzpatrick.