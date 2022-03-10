Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Video / AP / Getty / NZ Herald

Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Video / AP / Getty / NZ Herald

A moving tribute to Shane Warne by daughter Brooke has given a further glimpse into the happy family life the cricket great shared with his three children.

The 24-year-old said she was heartbroken but incredibly proud of her Dad with whom she loved having a laugh.

"I will forever cherish our final memories together laughing and joking around with each other. We were happy," she said.

"This doesn't feel real and doesn't make sense that you are not here with us anymore, it doesn't feel right, you were taken away too soon and life is so cruel."

"We were so similar in so many ways and I always used to joke that I got your genes and I use to joke about how much that annoyed me!! Well now I couldn't be happier and prouder that I have your genes,' she said.

"I was lucky and will forever be, so proud to call you my dad. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever."

Brooke, and brother Jackson, 23, were spotted leaving the home of their Mum Simone Callahan in Brighton, Melbourne, on Wednesday.