BYC Podcast: Is Shane Warne our favourite ever Australian?

Shane Warne of Australia leaves the field after taking his 700th test wicket during day one of the fourth Ashes Test Match between Australia and England. Photo / Getty Images.

Shane Warne of Australia leaves the field after taking his 700th test wicket during day one of the fourth Ashes Test Match between Australia and England. Photo / Getty Images.

New Zealand's number one cricket podcast is back for another week featuring Jason Hoyte, Dylan Cleaver and Paul Stuart Ford.

This episode kicks off with a fitting tribute to the legend that is Shane Warne, the guys share their favourite memories and discuss the true impact Warnie left upon the game of cricket.

Plus, the crew discusses all of the cricket happening around the globe, including Pakistan vs Australia and India's win over Sri Lanka.

Of course, your favourite segments "News or Ruse", "Cricket Violence Corner" and "Tony Blain's Fish N' Chips From Whitby" are back with a bang!