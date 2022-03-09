Warne had described his relationship with the star as 'the happiest time in his life'. Photo / Supplied

Elizabeth Hurley has shared a heartfelt message to Shane Warne's daughters following their father's tragic death and in honour of International Women's Day this week.

The British actress, 56, who was engaged to Warne in 2011 and remained friends with the sporting legend long after their split, shared a series of throwback photos with Brooke, 24, and Summer, 20.

In the caption, she wrote: "I dedicate this #internationalwomensday to two brave, beautiful women @brookewarne and @summerwarne.

"I love you both so much and have the happiest memories of our times together. Your daddy loved you with all his heart."

Warne, who died last Friday in Koh Samui of a heart attack, had three children including son Jackson, 23, with his former wife, Simone Callahan, to whom he was married between 1995 and 2005.

The legendary cricketer was linked to Hurley from 2010 to 2013. In 2018, Warne said the relationship was "the happiest time of his life", but said he didn't think they'd ever rekindle their romance.

Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley were together from 2010 to 2013. Photo / Getty

"When we were together we both had a great time. Unfortunately it didn't work out," he said.

"It wasn't something that she or I did wrong, it just fizzled out.

"We're still great friends, we still stay in touch, we're good for each other and our kids get along great," he told Leigh Sales.

Hurley has been showing her support for the grieving family since news of Warne's sudden death shook the nation and the globe.

Summer Warne and the actress in a throwback selfie. Photo / Supplied

On Tuesday, his youngest daughter Summer shared a gut-wrenching Instagram tribute to her dad, writing: "There are no words. It feels like I'm dreaming, waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me that you're okay.

"This can't be real life. There's no way that life is this cruel to the most beautiful people on this earth.

"There's no way that I will never hear your soft voice again telling me that 'everything is going to be okay' or how 'proud' you are of me, or simply saying 'goodnight', 'good morning'', or 'I love you'."

Hurley with Brooke Warne. Photo / Supplied

In the comments section, Hurley wrote: "I love you, Summer. Your daddy worshipped you."

The Gossip Girl star posted her own homage to Warne on the platform, writing: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23."

Elizabeth's son Damian, 19, also paid tribute to his mother's ex on Sunday.

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around this," he wrote.

"SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I've ever known.

"My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW's family."

Warne's family has revealed he had been suffering with heart troubles and asthma in the weeks leading up to his death while on a lad's trip in Thailand, and had also completed a 14-day liquid-only diet.

Thai police confirmed the 52-year-old's body will be flown home from Thailand on Thursday morning as it was revealed his public memorial will be held on March 30.