Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

'More doors will open': David Nyika embraces baptism of fire in pro debut

5 minutes to read

Boxer David Nyika who is Joseph Parker's sparring partner during training in Pakuranga. 05 November 2020 New Zealand Herald photograph by Dean Purcell.

Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

One silver lining in the postponed Joseph Parker Junior Fa heavyweight boxing showdown is it has allowed David Nyika, the dual Commonwealth Games gold medalist, to be confirmed for his professional debut on the undercard.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.