Chris Rattue: The good, bad and ugly sports awards for 2020

Chris Rattue lists the best and worst performers of 2020. Photo / Getty Images.

It has been a sporting year like no other, due to the effects of Covid-19.

With the Joseph Parker-Junior Fa fight postponed, the action is just about over for Kiwi sport.

We leap in with our best and fairest and worst awards ceremony, mixing it up from here and around the world.

Movement of the Year: Black Lives Matter

World sport entered new territory, as it comprehensively embraced a social justice juggernaut. From taking a knee before games to speaking their minds afterwards, everyone from LeBron James and Lewis Hamilton to rank and file footballers have been involved.

The catalyst was the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Ironically however, the man who so controversially tried to alert sport's conscience four years ago, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, remains without a team to play for.

New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz players and coaches join officials in kneeling before the NBA restart. Photo / Getty

Highlight of the Year: The Last Dance

The 10-part ESPN/Netflix documentary was an absolutely fascinating look back at the years when Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls ruled the sports world. Jordan Inc is said to have exerted a fair bit of control over the production, but it survived in style.

Michael Jordan on The Last Dance. Photo ESPN Films/Netflix

Event of the Year: The America's Cup

It hasn't had much opposition, but the old tub race is already way more interesting than the other stuff New Zealand sport has dished up, and the actual racing hasn't even started yet.

It's got cutting edge technology, speed, danger, personalities, heroes and villains, Kiwis v Kiwis…

The rate and taxpayer gets fleeced but at least there's plenty of bang for our bucks.

Biggest Hit (1): Israel Adesanya

Humiliated trash talking Brazilian Paulo Costa in his UFC title defence in Abu Dhabi, and picked up about $1m for nine minutes work in the ring.

Israel Adesanya poses for a post fight portrait backstage during UFC 253 inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island . Photo / Getty Images.

Biggest Hit (2): The Mike Tyson comeback

There is massive interest in how the old heavyweight demolition expert will cope in an exhibition bout against the great Roy Jones Jr, aged 51, this week. Tyson, aged 54, hasn't fought professionally for over 15 years, when he was beaten by a boxing nobody. The former "Baddest Man on the Planet" and world sporting mega star is a changed man, an interesting and philosophical one these days. He looks in terrific shape.

Personality of the Year: Grant Dalton

And that's before the America's Cup has even begun properly. Love him or not, it's impossible to miss the Team New Zealand overlord.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Scott Dixon - an IndyCar legend.

Top Boss: Cameron George

What a year for the Warriors CEO, who was thrust into the limelight by the Covid-19 struck.

George kept the club (and thus the NRL) bobbing along from his Auckland office, with the team camped in Australia.

There was so much to deal with. It's doubtful any sports club chief executive in the world has had a year to match the one just experienced by George. He might have to do a lot of it again next year.

Warriors CEO Cameron George speaks to the media during a New Zealand Warriors NRL press conference at Mount Smart Stadium. Photo / Getty Images.

The Just Plain Bizarre and Wrong Award: Justin Turner

The impressive Los Angeles Dodgers hitter was pulled out of the deciding World Series baseball game in the seventh innings, and placed in isolation, after a positive coronavirus test was confirmed. He returned to the field, minus a mask, to celebrate their victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Turner said his social distancing stuff up was a photo op gone wrong.

New Zealand Coach of the Year (1): Noeline Taurua

The netball supremo who engineered a stunning World Cup triumph last year found a way for the Silver Ferns to end a run of defeats against the New Zealand men's team. Is there nothing she can't do?

New Zealand Coach of the Year (2): Ufuk Talay

The Aussie performed a minor miracle, guiding the Wellington Phoenix to third in the A-league.

World Coach of the Year: Jurgen Klopp

The effervescent manager steered the old powerhouse Liverpool to its first EPL title. Klopp also said all the right stuff as Covid-19 interrupted his team's march to glory.

Kiwi Sportsman of the year: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

I'd give it to the Warriors captain, for superb leadership under stress. But the real winner is probably Scott Dixon, for his sixth IndyCars title on a relentless march up the records list.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors thanks the crowd after winning the round 16 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Newcastle Knights. Photo / Getty Images.

Kiwi Sportswoman of the year:

I'm struggling here. The pandemic wasn't kind to women's sport.

Kiwi Team of the Year:

Another battle to find candidates. The Warriors grabbed respect but you can't give an award to a team which finished 10th.

Survivor of the Year

Raelene Castle. The indestructible administrator keeps bobbing to the surface…this time as Sport New Zealand chief.

Stupid Rule Award: The NBL

The Aussie basketball league seems to think points differential is a legitimate basketball tiebreaker for some unknown reason. It helped end the Breakers' playoff hopes.

Best recruit: Brad Butterworth

The America's Cup has become much edgier and more interesting since Luna Rossa, the challenger of record, hired Grant Dalton's nemesis as an advisor.

Glass half full or empty award: Canterbury rugby

The words you thought you would never read - Canterbury's once proud rugby team ended up in a relegation fight.

But in true Canterbury style, they pulled through at the end, remaining in the Mitre 10 top flight via a one point win over Auckland.

Saddest Farewell: Andy Haden

A giant of a man with a personality to match. There has never been an All Black to touch Haden when it came to speaking his mind, standing up to the establishment and trailblazing. For long suffering Auckland supporters, he was also pivotal in laying the foundations for some glory years. Haden passed away in July, at the age of 69, after a long illness. As a dedicated tall poppy he was utterly unique in New Zealand sport.

Most Tragic Farewell: Kobe Bryant

The American basketball legend, aged 41, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash early in the year.

Best Defence: Courtney Duncan

The 24-year-old Dunedin motocross rider won a second consecutive world title, with a brilliant late burst in Italy snaring the crown on a countback thanks to her five wins

Flop of the Year: All Blacks

A once mighty and glamorous team is now decidedly ordinary in terms of performance and players The nadir was their first loss to Argentina in 30 games, obliterating the memory of a record Bledisloe Cup victory.

Best Series: State of Origin

Didn't have much to beat, but the league centrepiece was a classic.

Worst Series: Novak Djokovic Tennis Extravaganza

The tennis legend's Adria tour sent Covid-19 through the playing ranks, Djokovic included. He apologised profusely.

Best Fake it Till You Make It Award: Crowd noise

Canned crowd noise pipped in due to the lack of crowds in a Covid-19 world helped sport hang on through the tough times, although it started to wear thin.

Best Blast: Bryson DeChambeau

The American non-conformist and "mad scientist" re-wrote the coaching manual with a no-fear, long driving rampage through the US Open. Inevitably there were naysayers, but it was still amazing to watch his scant regard for the Winged Foot fairways, as he won by six strokes. The power hitter came a cropper at the Masters…but is determined to re-imagine how golf can be played.

Laugh or Cry Award: Cameron Smith

No, not the league player. The Australian became the first golfer to shoot four rounds in the 60s at the Masters, yet didn't even get close to winning. World number one Dustin Johnson powered to an amazing five shot, 20-under par victory.

Biggest Loser: Women's sport

Didn't fare well in a Covid-19 world.

Greatest March Into History

At the age of just 35, Brit Lewis Hamilton scored his 92nd F1 victory to overtake Michael Schumacher for the most wins in history. Many thought Schumacher's mark was unbeatable.

A Few Memorable Quotes

"I need someone with some personality."

Warriors owner Mark Robinson, after sacking coach Steve Kearney.

"The whole industry has been totally rocked by this virus. We have to acknowledge there is a very real threat to women's sport, especially as under pressure people often revert to the old ways of doing things."

Tammy Parlour, an influential British women's sports advocate.

"We have been through hell and the boys just kept ticking."

Pumas captain Mario Ledesma on his pandemic hit squad, after beating the All Blacks in Sydney.

"They might like to think they know a lot about the game of rugby, but really they don't."

All Blacks captain Sam Cane, on All Black fans.

"Even if she doesn't win it, she has already shown that she is the best tennis player in history. We can feel lucky to have seen her play in our day."

Caroline Wozniacki, on her mate Serena Williams stalled bid to get one more Grand Slam and equal Margaret Court's record of 24.

"I decided that I have to use this platform. There are so many people out there who are struggling and so many who have experienced what I have experienced, and worse."

Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton on his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We have been looking after the Aussies for years. Every time we have required something from them…sometimes they have gone missing. Do we owe them something? No."

Ex-All Black coach Steve Hansen.

"I know fighting, I know boxing and I've studied Mike Tyson and Roy Jones. I can't wait to be on this call with Sugar Ray Leonard and shoot the s*** about fighting and share some of my insights."

Stranded UFC superstar Israel Adesanya, on joining the commentary team for the massive Tyson-Jones fight in Los Angeles this week.

Most underrated: Scott McLaughlin

The race ace got more notice for switching to IndyCars than for actually winning his third straight SuperCars title. Such was life under Covid-19 conditions.

Most Promising Newcomer (1): Super Rugby Aotearoa

Back to the future.

Most Promising Newcomer (2): The proposed new Super Rugby competition

Anything is better than the old one.

Biggest Break Up: Tom Brady/Bill Belichick

The legendary NFL partnership between the New England Patriots quarterback and coach was broken when Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is doing okay, Belichick not so much.

Craziest Scoreline: Aston Villa 7, Liverpool 2

Yes, it was that way around in an English Premier League stunner during the current season. Villa got every bounce of the ball as they unlocked the champions' high-press defence.