Boxing: Eugene Bareman fires broadside at Joseph Parker camp

City Kickboxing coach Eugene Bareman has lit the fuse for the postponed Joseph Parker and Junior Fa fight by accusing the former WBO champion of underestimating his next opponent.

A press conference called on Monday to confirm David Nyika's professional debut on the undercard and dispel circling rumours that the Parker-Fa fight may not go ahead was instead hijacked by Bareman, who fired a broadside at the Parker camp by suggesting he had taken Fa lightly in preparation for the original December 12 date.

After initial discussions centred on Fa's adverse blood test reading which will force him to undergo surgery on Wednesday before resuming training early next year for a rescheduled late February date, Bareman then broke ranks to accuse Parker's promoter David Higgins of exploiting his leverage.

"The one thing we're being reminded through renegotiating this kind of deal is this is 100 per cent the Higgins show. We're the B side of this," Bareman said.

"It's all cordial up here but it's a shitfight backstage to get this to where we are now.

"David experienced this when Joseph went and fought Anthony Joshua – he had Eddie Hearn on his arse and now he's paying it back to us by making us work hard for every little thing."

The postponement for Fa's surgery, in Bareman's eyes, stole their element of surprise. It may also mean he, as well as City Kickboxing stablemates Israel Adesanya, the UFC middleweight champion, and Carlos Ulberg, who Fa had hoped to use as a sparring partner, could have other commitments come late February.

"There is a chance that myself and the boys won't be at the fight but the show must go on.

"We lose the main advantage we had which was these guys weren't taking this fight seriously. You know that by Kevin Barry taking his time coming back. We were already training for four weeks before their trainer decided to start.

"My gym, City Kickboxing, we run these streets. If you're partying with celebrities or partying with scumbags like me and Doug [Viney] we know what you're doing.

"These guys are from Vegas. We run these streets. If you're not taking this fight seriously we know about it.

Junior Fa's coach Eugene Bareman at a press conference to announce the postponement of the Parker v Fa heavyweight boxing match. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"They might be taking this fight more seriously now they've got more time and they've seen the shape Junior is in. We're absolutely gutted we lose that advantage.

"We felt that was the thing that was going to put us over the edge.

"Things are being too nice. At the end of the day this is a fight. We're all very respectful to each other but sometimes in this coverage you can lose sight of what this really is. This is a fight. It's going to get nasty.

"I like those guys but at the same time they can kiss my arse. This is a fight."

Higgins rejected Bareman's claims, saying he had taken all the risks in promoting the event. He also went as far to suggest Fa's health issue may have been previously evident.

"There's a rumour of a pre-existing condition so I'll put that elephant back in the room," Higgins said. "Frankly we're a bit pissed off with the carry on from their camp – they pissed us around. Do I feel sorry for them about the changes? Not at all. We're the ones taking the financial risk.

"We've been put out a lot but you roll with the punches. At least these guys are going to fight fully fit. I just hope Joseph Parker makes them pay for the extra time we've had to wait.

"This is the biggest payday Junior has ever had."

Kevin Barry, Parker's coach of eight-years, gave assurances Parker had completed 50 rounds of sparring in preparation for Fa and that training would resume in earnest in early January.

"I can promise you that this is a fight we are taking very serious – the stakes could not be higher for us," Barry said. "If we don't get this fight right it's going to be long time before Joseph gets back in the mix to fight for the world heavyweight title.

"This is a win at all cost fight for us."

Nyika's opponent for his pro debut on the undercard, which is expected to feature unbeaten New Zealand heavyweight Hemi Ahio, is yet to be secured.